Patrick Bruel Retains Travel Rights as Court Confirms Supervision Ruling

French pop star Patrick Bruel retains his right to travel abroad after the Versailles appeals court confirmed the easing of his judicial supervision on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. The artist, 67, faces 32 total complaints and June 2026 indictments for sexual violence, while his defense pushes back against media leaks.

The legal battles surrounding Patrick Bruel entered a new procedural phase this week as appellate judges upheld a decision to relax the singer’s judicial supervision despite opposition from prosecutors.

Appellate Decision And Defense Strategy

The chamber of the instruction at the Versailles court confirmed the contested order, allowing the 67-year-old artist to leave French territory despite the Nanterre prosecutor office’s appeal characterizing the move as unjustified and excessive. Lawyers Me Fanny Colin and Me Céline Lasek argued successfully that their client posed no flight risk.

Me Fanny Colin, lawyer for Patrick Bruel, stated via France 24 that there was indeed no reason to think Patrick Bruel could evade justice, as he remained entirely at its disposal.

Photo: Closermag

Alongside the travel rights, the legal team launched a counter-offensive on September 9, 2026, filing a fresh complaint for violation of the secrecy of the instruction over leaked audition transcripts published in the press. According to closermag.fr, the defense strategy also involves attempting to weaken the testimony of a prominent, highly known primary accuser by gathering proof of alleged falsehoods, while chronicler Gilles Verdez reported on W9 that the singer insists he never forced anyone into sexual relations and cares deeply about preserving his reputation before his surviving mother and the Jewish community. The defense maintains that the publication of selective excerpts severely damages the presumption of innocence while the singer reserves his explanations for the investigating magistrates.

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Indictments And Mounting Allegations Across Borders

The judicial dossier centers on 32 total complaints filed in France, Belgium, and Canada. Bruel was formally indicted on June 10, 2026, for rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment across four separate investigative files, while retaining the more favorable status of assisted witness in four other dossiers.

Photo: midilibre.fr

The accusations span a timeline from 1991 to 2019, involving collaborators, journalists, press attachés, and wellness practitioners. Plaignants describe an alleged modus operandi reliant on professional authority and forced physical advances. Additional claims emerged through the summer, including reports discussed on television broadcasts regarding spa directors and massage staff who allegedly testified internally before pursuing formal channels, alongside specific accusations from figures such as Flavie Flament, Daniela Elstner, and a masseuse stating via midilibre.fr that despite her repeated refusals and attempts to maintain a professional barrier, the boundary of consent was crossed with persistence and intimidation.

Tour Cancellation And Industry Repercussions

While judicial controls permitted public performances, mounting pressure from feminist associations, elected officials, and the public prompted the artist to cancel his national tour originally scheduled to begin in October. Industry estimates place the financial fallout from the canceled tour between 9 and 13 million euros.

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The cancellation brought relief to early accusers, such as former Belgian press attaché Karine Viseur, who accused Bruel of an attempted rape dating back to 2010 during a television shoot, noting as reported by midilibre.fr that it was an open secret in the industry, but the cultural ascendancy and power of that man made any speech impossible without risking one’s career. Legal analysts note that the volume of accusations and the severity of the charges expose the performer to maximum penalties under the penal code, including up to fifteen to twenty years of criminal reclusion for aggravated rape charges.