Tom Hardy Confirmed to Return for MobLand Season 3 Amid Set Rumors

As MobLand season 2 streams on Paramount+ as of September 19, 2026, stars Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, and Teddie Allen have confirmed an easy-going onset dynamic. This addresses unverified rumors from late May regarding Tom Hardy’s behavior, which had sparked speculation about his future and a potential cast exit ahead of an expected season 3 renewal.

Resolving Behind-the-Scenes Tension Rumors

The crime drama’s second installment arrived on Paramount+ on Friday, September 18, 2026, bringing back core cast members Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren alongside new series regulars Johnny Flynn and Ophelia Lovibond, according to Paramount+ coverage. Yet, the lead-up to the premiere was dogged by unverified reports from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) claiming that friction between Hardy and writer, executive producer, and showrunner Jez Butterworth during season 2 production had escalated. According to THR’s sources, alleged chronic lateness and power plays by Hardy had “spooked producers” and cast doubt on a third season.

Photo: deadline.com

Deadline subsequently reported that the situation reached a breaking point where Hardy and Butterworth could no longer work together. However, outreach efforts opened a door for resolution. Helen Mirren publicly showed support for Hardy on Instagram with a post reading, “love you now and always, Helen.” These efforts culminated in a high-level meeting in London involving Hardy, Butterworth, series executive producer David Glasser, and executive producer Guy Ritchie. The summit successfully patched up the rift, allowing Hardy to return full-time for an expected season 3.

Cast Perspectives on Season 2 Camaraderie

Speaking to TechRadar, the actors tackled the rumors head-on, describing a cohesive and supportive environment on set. “Just fun, isn’t it? Because we all know each other so well,” Dhillon stated when discussing the vibes for season 2. “More playful. It’s nice coming back for a season 2, because everyone’s just so comfortable.”

Photo: paramountplus.com

Boone echoed that sentiment, noting that the initial adjustment period of season 1 gave way to an established rapport. “In season 1, we were all getting to know each other. To then come back for season 2, you have that added level of comfort. We’re all pals now.”

The narrative structure of the show often scatters characters across different storylines. Boone explained how the ensemble navigates shooting: “When you start season 2, everyone is banished to the four corners of the kingdom. No one’s talking to anyone.” Despite the isolated shooting schedules for factions like Kevin (Paddy Considine) and Bella (Lara Pulver), Maeve (Mirren), Conrad (Brosnan), and Harry (Hardy), the actors emphasized that the underlying team dynamic remains exceptionally strong.

Character Landscape and Season 3 Outlook

MobLand centers on the high-stakes clashes between London crime families, produced by Glasser’s 101 Studios and Paramount TV Studios, with creator Ronan Bennett also serving as executive producer. The sprawling cast features Tom Hardy as fixer Harry Da Souza, Pierce Brosnan as patriarch Conrad Harrigan, and Helen Mirren as political mastermind Maeve Harrigan. Additional key players include Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza, Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan, Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan, and Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan.

View this post on Instagram about hardy return mobland season, Tom Hardy MobLand From Instagram — related to hardy return mobland season, Tom Hardy MobLand

With a writers’ room for season 3 already opened ahead of the season 2 launch, the resolution ensures the central trio of Hardy, Mirren, and Brosnan will remain intact as production charts the next chapter of the Paramount+ hit.