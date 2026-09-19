Ethiopia Slashes Bitcoin Mining Power by 75% Due to Drought

Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) has reduced electricity supplies to Bitcoin mining farms by approximately three quarts due to severe drought conditions linked to El Niño. According to director general Ashebir Balcha, water levels in major domestic hydroelectric reservoirs have dropped at least 20%, forcing the state utility to prioritize domestic households and local industries over commercial data operations.

The Bottom Line Supply Shock: Commercial Bitcoin mining operations in Ethiopia are now restricted to roughly 23% of their contracted electricity volumes.

Commercial Bitcoin mining operations in Ethiopia are now restricted to roughly 23% of their contracted electricity volumes. Macroeconomic Pivot: State energy planners have lowered the utility’s production targets for the 2026–2027 fiscal year by 10%, highlighting the structural vulnerabilities of relying on hydro-powered grids.

Hydrological Pressures Strain the East African Grid

When weather patterns shift across the Horn of Africa, the commercial balance sheets of global crypto miners feel the impact immediately. Late-August disclosures from EEP executive leadership confirmed that continuous moisture deficits during the kiremt rainy season have severely impaired the country’s generation capacity. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), boasting a 5,150 MW capacity, alongside the Gilgel Gibe III hydroelectric facility, has experienced a reduction of at least 20% in water inflows.

Here is the math: EEP previously contracted roughly a third of its total 9,770 MW generation capacity to roughly 30 operational data-mining firms. These corporate entities paid higher utility rates than residential customers, injecting vital foreign exchange reserves into the national economy. But the balance sheet tells a different story once reservoirs recede. With generation margins tightening, utility management implemented steep tier-down allocations, stepping supplies from initial reductions down to a restrictive 23% of contracted volumes.

Ethiopian Electric Power: Operational Metrics & Impact Estimates Metric Prior Baseline Current Projection / Status Total Grid Capacity 9,770 MW Unchanged (Hydro-Dominant) Mining Allocation of Contracts Contracted volumes Restricted to ~23% Production Target (2026–2027) Baseline Output Reduced by 10% Foreign Currency Receipts Impact Historical FX Inflow Potential decline of up to 40%

Balancing Foreign Reserves Against Domestic Stability

The sudden rationing exposes the friction inherent in state-led industrial attraction strategies. According to data reported via regional financial publications like Addis Fortune, the roughly 30 data centers operating within the country historically generated 41% of EEP‘s total revenue pool, which reached 124,2 billion birrs (approximately €670 million) during the prior un-audited fiscal cycle. Yet, these financial inflows cannot power homes when turbines lack sufficient water flow.

Photo: infocrypto.fr

Ashebir Balcha made it clear during corporate result updates that domestic stability overrides export and commercial commitments. Households and local manufacturing hubs now occupy the highest tier of the dispatch hierarchy. Consequently, EEP has slashed its export revenue forecasts for the current financial cycle down to $279 million—marking a 40% downward revision driven by climate-induced resource scarcity.

Global Bitcoin Network Absorption and Market Realities

For the wider cryptocurrency market, large-scale regional curtailments function as an immediate stress test for global hash rate distribution. Much like the mandatory offline periods observed in Kazakhstan during 2021 and 2022, the Bitcoin network absorbs these power losses seamlessly via its built-in difficulty adjustment mechanism every 2,016 blocks. The protocol re-calibrates automatically, ensuring that block times remain stable even as gigawatts vanish from East African substations.

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But for operators stationed in Addis Ababa, the short-term outlook centers on regulatory re-evaluations scheduled for October. While EEP continues to develop supplementary solar and wind portfolios to diversify its generation mix, the immediate operational reality remains tethered to precipitation levels. Until the kiremt rains return in force, large-scale digital asset extraction in the region must wait behind local lights and municipal factories.