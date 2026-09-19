Maverick Hunter: The Cancelled Mega Man X FPS Inspired by Metroid Prime

In 2010, Capcom greenlit Maverick Hunter, a gritty, first-person shooter reimagining of Mega Man X developed by Armature Studio, featuring former Retro Studios veterans behind Metroid Prime. Despite producing a playable prototype with dark, mature aesthetics and aggressive execution mechanics, Capcom silently cancelled the project after six months of development.

Why Capcom Handed Mega Man Over to Western Developers

Video game history is littered with cancelled projects that could have permanently altered famous franchises. Few feel as jarring as the experiment Capcom launched at the start of the 2010 decade. At a time when Mega Man X sat quietly away from the spotlight, the company decided to bet on a radical franchise reinvention. They wanted to transform the classic 2D action platformer into an adult-oriented FPS.

According to historical details surrounding the project, Maverick Hunter began development in 2010 under the approval of Keiji Inafune, a historic figure for both the franchise and Capcom. The title operated for roughly half a year. It reached a playable prototype stage that communicated a clear vision for the character’s future. Yet, corporate leadership abruptly canned the game before any official marketing announcement could drop. Its existence remained buried until 2013, when concept art, video footage, and technical details leaked into the public sphere.

From Side-Scrolling Sprites to Aggressive First-Person Combat

Maverick Hunter refused to merely map 2D Mega Man X mechanics onto a 3D viewpoint. Instead, the project embraced a grim, westernized aesthetic overhaul. It featured a completely redesigned protagonist alongside aggressive gameplay loops. Looking back at the leaked gameplay footage, it is nearly impossible not to draw parallels to the brutal glory kills popularized by the 2016 Doom reboot, where X executed foes up close with visceral flair.

The studio driving this concept lent immediate technical pedigree to the experiment. Capcom entrusted the code to Armature Studio, a shop founded by ex-Retro Studios developers who previously built Metroid Prime. This team later shipped titles like Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate in 2013 and ReCore in 2016. In essence, the exact architectural minds that successfully transitioned Nintendo’s 2D Metroid series into immersive 3D environments were attempting the exact same feat with Capcom’s blue bomber.

The Great “What If” of Modern Gaming History

We will never know how far Armature could have pushed the build. That uncertainty defines its enduring appeal for fans. Mega Man X flirted with an entirely different genre structure and an era-defining creative pivot. The parallels to Metroid Prime remain striking. Handing a beloved Japanese 2D property to a western developer to rebuild as an FPS generated massive internal friction back then, but that exact gamble birthed one of the most celebrated titles of its generation.

Nothing guaranteed that Armature Studio could recreate the magic of Samus Aran’s 3D debut. Even so, the sheer technical talent involved made the experiment fascinating. Sixteen years after Capcom pulled the plug, Maverick Hunter stands as the ultimate counterfactual in Capcom’s catalog. Fans are left to wonder whether the game would have evolved into a masterpiece on par with Metroid Prime or stumbled into a cautionary tale like Hudson’s notoriously edgy Bomberman Act: Zero.