Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: Team News, Likely Lineups & How to Watch

Bournemouth host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, September 20, 2026, in a Premier League fixture where the home side seeks its first league win and former manager Andoni Iraola returns with an unbeaten Liverpool squad facing early-season drawing habits.

Andoni Iraola Returns to the Vitality Stadium

Andoni Iraola returns to his old stomping ground as his Liverpool side travel to face a Bournemouth team still searching for their first league win of the season. Last season, Iraola led Bournemouth to Europa League qualification and their first-ever European campaign before moving to Liverpool over the summer. Despite the departure, he will get a warm reception from the Cherries faithful who will taste their first-ever European game away at Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Under current head coach Marco Rose, Bournemouth have developed a difficult habit of dropping points from winning positions, having done so in all four league games so far. Meanwhile, Iraola’s Liverpool have enjoyed an unbeaten run across all competitions, recently eliminating Tottenham Hotspur from the Carabao Cup. Yet, in their first four games, Liverpool have only secured one win while three of their fixtures ended in draws.

Squad Rotations and Fitness Concerns After European Action

Both managers face tricky selection dilemmas following midweek European and domestic cup fixtures. Bournemouth are coming off a historic 2-1 win against Real Sociedad on their European debut in the UEFA Europa League, but their squad depth will be tested against Liverpool’s intense setup. Marco Rose may be tempted to take Tyler Adams out of the team for the Premier League clash. The US international is an excellent anchor at the base of midfield, but he was taken off after an hour against Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League.

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The sources do not contain a direct quote from Marco Rose regarding the physical demands of the schedule or the decision-making process for player rotations.

On the opposing side, Liverpool’s injury list includes long-term absentees Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, and Giovanni Leoni, alongside Federico Chiesa who is struggling with injury. Liverpool have had two extra days’ rest following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Tottenham, while Bournemouth were in action on Thursday as they made their Europa League bow against Real Sociedad.

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Tactical Matchups and Key Players to Watch

Marcus Tavernier has emerged as a vital contributor for Bournemouth, scoring three goals in four Premier League appearances this season despite an initially quiet opening match. For Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai has provided consistent defensive midfield stability and late-match brilliance, coming up with a venomous strike from outside the box in the final moments against Tottenham.

Photo: sportsmole.co.uk

The sources do not contain a direct quote from Andoni Iraola regarding the difficulty of the upcoming match or the opposition’s awareness of their tactics.

Head-to-Head History and Form Guide

Historically, fixtures between these clubs favor the visitors. Across 26 previous head-to-head matches, Bournemouth have secured 3 wins compared to Liverpool’s 20 victories, with 3 matches ending in draws. The Reds have also claimed four wins in their last five clashes against the Cherries, though the most recent Vitality Stadium meeting in January 2026 finished in a 3-2 victory for Bournemouth.

Photo: khelnow.com

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Team Recent Form League Status Bournemouth D-D-W-D-W Searching for first league win Liverpool D-W-W-D-W Unbeaten, three draws in four

Match Details and Global Broadcast Information

The Premier League matchweek 5 fixture kicks off at 9:00 am ET on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, Dorset. Referee Michael Oliver will officiate the match, with VAR in operation.

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Viewers can catch the live action across multiple regional broadcasters. Fans will be able to view the live streaming via the JioHotstar app and website in India alongside the Star Sports Network, while UK audiences can tune in via Sky Sports and US supporters can watch on NBC Sports and Universo.