Virginia Tech vs. Duke Men’s Soccer: Live Score, Stats and Results

Duke men’s soccer suffered a hard-fought 4-2 defeat against Virginia Tech, dropping to a 3-5 overall record and 0-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Despite seizing the lead twice in the opening half at Koskinen Stadium, the Blue Devils could not withstand a potent second-half surge from the visiting Hokies.

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Duke flashed early brilliance through striker Ari Racaj, who netted a sensational first-half brace. Yet, defensive lapses and late-game execution allowed Virginia Tech to capture all three points on the road, turning a promising home fixture into a frustrating conference loss.

Lightning-Fast Start and First-Half Fireworks

The Virginia Tech vs Duke DI Soccer Men match exploded into action almost immediately. Duke wasted zero time breaking the deadlock, finding the back of the net just 69 seconds into the contest according to GoDuke.com. Logan Moniz delivered a precise cross into the box, where Emmanuel Frimpong helped settle the sequence before Racaj directed past the Virginia Tech goalkeeper.

According to program notes cited by GoDuke.com, that 1:09 mark stood as the fastest goal scored by a Duke player in the run of play since Christopher Tweed-Kent struck 48 seconds into a match against UCSB on September 2, 2011. It was also the fastest overall goal by a Blue Devil since Brian White converted a 26-second penalty kick against Pittsburgh on September 23, 2016.

Photo: goduke.com

The Hokies leveled the score in the 17th minute, but Racaj answered right back less than three minutes later according to GoDuke.com. Capitalizing on a wide-open pitch with more than 60 yards of green grass in front of him, Duke’s striker drove forward and calmly tucked a right-footed shot from inside the 18-yard box to secure the first brace of his collegiate career and his third goal of the season.

Just as the Blue Devils looked poised to carry a lead into the locker room, Virginia Tech struck back. Taking advantage of a chaotic scramble in the waning seconds of the half, the visitors flicked a header into the far corner with less than 30 seconds remaining before intermission, knotting the score at 2-2 according to GoDuke.com.

Second-Half Surge Secures Victory for Virginia Tech

Neither side could generate consistent offensive rhythm through the opening 15 minutes of the second stanza, keeping the score deadlocked according to GoDuke.com. However, the momentum shifted decisively past the midway point of the half as the visitors seized control.

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Virginia Tech broke the tie in the 68th minute, converting off a corner kick to grab a 3-2 advantage according to GoDuke.com. Just two minutes later, the Hokies capitalized on a penalty kick in the 70th minute to stretch their lead to 4-2 according to GoDuke.com.

Duke ramped up offensive pressure down the stretch, searching desperately for a way back into the contest. Despite creating several late scoring opportunities, the Blue Devils were unable to pull a goal back, allowing Virginia Tech to seal the 4-2 final result according to GoDuke.com.

Looking Ahead to the Next Fixture

The Blue Devils return to action at Freeman Field at Koskinen Stadium to host Howard on Tuesday, September 22 according to GoDuke.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with live streaming available via ACC Network Extra according to GoDuke.com as the squad looks to rebound from conference defeats.