Strait of Hormuz Ship Attacks: Trump Warns He Could “Annihilate” Iran Regime

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint as two commercial tankers have sustained projectile attacks.

Strait of Hormuz Tanker Attacks and U.S. Blockade Pressures

The maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf deteriorated further early Friday when a U.K. navy agency reported a second tanker was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. This followed an earlier incident in the same vital waterway where another vessel came under attack. Iran claimed responsibility for striking a ship that was attempting what Tehran termed an “illegal crossing” of the strait.

Concurrently, the economic pressure campaign led by Washington continues to tighten. U.S. Central Command reported that the ongoing blockade in the Strait of Hormuz has successfully redirected 105 commercial vessels heading into or out of Iranian ports—an increase of one ship over a 24-hour window. Over 30 million barrels of Iranian or suspected Iranian crude remain trapped inside the Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, another 60 million-plus barrels of Iranian oil, valued at nearly $9 billion, sit aboard sanctioned vessels outside the Gulf, offloading at a much lesser pace than would be the case normally.

President Trump Weighs Major Decision on Iran

Against this backdrop of maritime skirmishes, high-stakes diplomacy and military posturing are reaching a crescendo. Ahead of a planned meeting with Persian Gulf leaders next week, President Donald Trump told Axios on Thursday that he is poised to make a “big decision” regarding a potential major assault aimed at dismantling the Iranian regime. “It’s a big decision,” Mr. Trump stated, adding, “Anything could happen with me.”

Adding to the diplomatic friction, a U.N.-commissioned panel of human rights experts declared Thursday that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe two separate U.S. strikes conducted early in the war constitute war crimes.

The Red Sea Spillover and Humanitarian Toll in Yemen

The wider Middle East conflict has violently intersected with Yemen’s revived civil war, drawing severe consequences for regional stability and civilian populations. Houthis claimed that Saudi Arabia launched 26 strikes against areas under their control over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Saudi strikes on its positions to 300 over the past week. These military actions follow a surprise Houthi campaign pushing toward the Red Sea coast, threatening key maritime choke points like the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The human cost of this sudden escalation is mounting rapidly. In the strategic port city of Mokha, life has ground to a halt since Houthi fighters seized control last week. Residents report closed shops, deserted schools, and families confined to their homes. “I haven’t gone out to work for a week,” local bus driver Mahmoud told AFP by phone, noting that electricity cuts leave the city in total darkness by 8 p.m.

Fearing further violence and sudden bombardments, nearly 3,000 people—more than half of them women and children—have fled Yemen across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Djibouti in less than a week, according to the U.N. UNICEF estimates that over 100,000 people have already been internally displaced, while relief agencies brace for thousands more refugees.

Key Geopolitical Metrics in the Middle East Conflict

Indicator / Sector Current Status Reported Entity / Source Strait of Hormuz Blockade 105 commercial vessels redirected U.S. Central Command Trapped Persian Gulf Crude Over 30 million barrels U.S. Blockade Data Sanctioned Oil Outside Gulf 60+ million barrels (~$9 billion) U.S. Blockade Data Yemeni Refugees in Djibouti Nearly 3,000 arrivals this week UNHCR Saudi Strikes in Yemen 26 in 24 hours (300 in past week) Houthis

Looking Ahead: The Macroeconomic Aftershocks

Here is why that matters: the convergence of blocked Iranian energy exports, disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and renewed hostilities near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait threatens to throttle global energy supply chains.

Photo: europesays.com

Will diplomatic interventions next week alter the trajectory before kinetic actions expand further, or are global markets staring down a prolonged energy supply squeeze? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.