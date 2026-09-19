AI Slowdown Won’t Stop Data Center Real Estate Demand, CEO Says

Recent calls for a slowdown in artificial intelligence development have triggered a stock slump for major data center real estate investment trusts, including Digital Realty and Equinix. However, industry leaders and analysts argue that long-term real estate demand driven by cloud computing and business inference adoption remains fundamentally robust through 2030.

The Math Behind the $3 Trillion Data Center Real Estate Pipeline

Here is the math. Artificial intelligence has rapidly established itself as a primary driver of digital infrastructure demand, with McKinsey projecting that AI will account for roughly 70% of global data center capacity demand by 2030. Meeting total data center infrastructure needs through 2030 will require nearly $7 trillion in capital outlays globally, according to McKinsey data. Within that capital expenditure cycle, the real estate portion alone is slated to account for $3 trillion in direct investment over the next five years, according to research from JLL.

Despite these massive long-term figures, the market reacted sharply to weekend warnings regarding AI advancements. When markets opened on Monday, major data center REITs experienced immediate sell-offs as investors reassessed the pace of capital deployment by hyperscalers. But the balance sheet tells a different story about underlying enterprise demand.

The Bottom Line

Diversified Demand: Non-AI digital transformation and enterprise cloud computing continue to expand rapidly, acting as massive baseline drivers for colocation space.

Non-AI digital transformation and enterprise cloud computing continue to expand rapidly, acting as massive baseline drivers for colocation space. Supply Constraints: Core data center markets across Northern Virginia, Dallas, Chicago, Singapore, Tokyo, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam face multi-year supply deficits where customer demand consistently outpaces available inventory.

Core data center markets across Northern Virginia, Dallas, Chicago, Singapore, Tokyo, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam face multi-year supply deficits where customer demand consistently outpaces available inventory. Fortified Balance Sheets: Leading operators have systematically lowered leverage and expanded liquidity, insulating ongoing development pipelines from near-term public equity volatility.

Beyond Model Training: Why Inference Drives Physical Infrastructure

The recent market jitters stem from announcements by major AI labs—including Anthropic, OpenAI, and xAI—signaling a potential cooling in the hyper-aggressive timeline of frontier model training. Yet, industry executives emphasize that a shift in training velocity does not halt physical construction.

“There’s tremendous digital transformation happening that is not connected to AI,” said Digital Realty CEO Andrew Power in an exclusive interview with CNBC’s Property Play. “There is tremendous cloud computing growth. Frankly, from my business lens, my seat, I think those demand trends, which are massive drivers of our business, have been stifled in these days of AI.”

Power noted that hyperscale cloud providers have been forced to choose between scaling commercial cloud architectures and allocating scarce power capacity to dedicated AI laboratories. When training demand moderates, hyperscalers regain the flexibility to deploy capacity back into traditional enterprise workloads.

Metric / Indicator Reported Value Source / Projections Projected AI Share of Data Center Demand (2030) ~70% McKinsey Global Report Global Data Center Capital Outlay by 2030 Nearly $7 Trillion McKinsey Global Report Real Estate Investment Portion (Next 5 Years) $3 Trillion JLL Research Digital Realty Development Pipeline (Current) $20 Billion Company Disclosures (Up from $10B at year-end 2023)

Locational Sensitivity and Global Supply Deficits

Market impact will not be distributed evenly across geographic regions. Data center assets depend heavily on fiber connectivity, power availability, and strict data sovereignty regulations. Consequently, workloads cannot simply migrate to arbitrary locations across the country.

“Our markets’ demand has been outpacing supply now for several years. There’s pent-up need for infrastructure in those markets. There’s locational sensitivity. Those workloads can’t choose any one of the 50 states,” Power explained. “We have a global company portfolio, so we’ve got data sovereignty and support in other countries as well.”

Complementing this view, Andrew Batson, global head of data center research and strategy at JLL, highlighted that physical infrastructure requirements will shift rather than contract. “The real growth in data centers over the next handful of years is in inference — that’s the adoption by businesses and citizens of the tool into daily workflow,” Batson noted. “Only 1 in 4 Americans use AI daily, so even if models are slow to be released, there is significant runway for adoption to grow and data center demand to increase.”

Institutional Conviction and Capital Structure Resilience

Private equity and institutional capital continue to validate the asset class despite public equity turbulence. Batson pointed to substantial, long-term capital commitments from major financial institutions including Blackstone, BlackRock, and KKR, affirming that institutional investors maintain high conviction in digital infrastructure.

🚨 AI SLOWDOWN? DATA CENTER REAL ESTATE ISN’T PANICKING

To protect against capital market volatility, major operators have restructured their funding models. Digital Realty expanded its active development pipeline to $20 billion under construction, doubling its position from $10 billion at the close of 2023. By transitioning toward private capital raising, executing one-off joint ventures, and maintaining low balance sheet leverage, the firm has insulated its strategic roadmap from daily stock fluctuations.

Photo: europesays.com

“The first, most important part is, make sure that the daily gyrations, our stock price, don’t affect our strategy, our business,” Power stated. “We evolved our funding model a couple of years ago. We are an incredibly capital-intensive business.”

As institutional capital continues to flow into tier-one markets and enterprise cloud adoption absorbs available capacity, any transitory cooling in AI training models appears unlikely to derail the structural expansion of data center real estate.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.