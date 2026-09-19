Newsom Signs Bills Expanding Bachelor’s Degrees at California Community Colleges

California Lawmakers Pass Legislation Expanding Community College Bachelor’s Degrees

California lawmakers advanced a pair of bills on Monday night allowing community colleges to offer between two and 12 bachelor’s degrees starting January 1, 2028, depending on institutional performance metrics and regional workforce shortages validated by state labor officials, according to reporting by CalMatters.

The Bottom Line Implementation Timeline: The legislative framework takes effect on January 1, 2028, subjecting new baccalaureate programs to regional labor validation.

The legislative framework takes effect on January 1, 2028, subjecting new baccalaureate programs to regional labor validation. Institutional Guardrails: Participating community college districts are capped at proposing a maximum of three new degrees annually, with eligibility tied directly to historical transfer and completion metrics.

Participating community college districts are capped at proposing a maximum of three new degrees annually, with eligibility tied directly to historical transfer and completion metrics. Stakeholder Alignment: The California State University (CSU) system dropped its opposition following last-minute amendments, averting a multi-system turf war over program duplication.

Navigating the Turf War Between Higher Education Systems

California’s public higher education apparatus operated under a division of responsibilities developed in the 1960s. Under this division, research universities, teaching universities, and two-year colleges maintained distinct academic jurisdictions. However, rising living costs and shifting labor markets forced lawmakers to reevaluate these boundaries.

Senate Bill 960, authored by Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-West Sacramento), alongside Assembly Bill 2694, authored by Assemblymembers David A. Alvarez (D-San Diego) and Blanca Pacheco (D-Downey), dismantle the state’s prior ban on community colleges offering bachelor’s degrees that overlap with existing programs at the California State University (CSU) or University of California systems. The legislation establishes a performance-based model where colleges with robust student graduation and transfer records secure expanded degree-granting authorities.

During a Senate floor speech cited by CalMatters, Cabaldon emphasized that the legislative compromise represents a level of coordination between the Legislature and the executive branch. “This is the first time that we’ve been able to engage in productive conversation between the houses and the executive branch,” Cabaldon stated.

Workforce Demands and Accountability Metrics

Under the new statutory requirements, community colleges cannot unilaterally launch baccalaureate programs. Every proposed degree must satisfy labor market criteria. If the CSU system objects to a proposed community college degree on the grounds of program duplication, the state’s labor secretary must step in to formally validate the local workforce shortage, according to CalMatters reporting.

Photo: calmatters.org

Furthermore, accountability metrics dictate the scale of expansion. Existing community college bachelor’s programs are grandfathered in, while newly authorized programs must adhere to oversight. In total, 49 community colleges currently offer or are slated to offer 66 distinct bachelor’s degrees across the state.

California Higher Education Program Distribution and Oversight System Primary Degree Mandate New Degree Oversight Mechanism Community Colleges Associate Degrees, Certificates, Targeted Baccalaureates Performance-tied metrics (2–12 degrees per college); max 3 per year; labor secretary validation. California State University (CSU) Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees Protected regional access; collaboration pathways with local community colleges. University of California (UC) Research, Doctoral, Master’s, and Bachelor’s Degrees Statewide academic research anchor and traditional baccalaureate pipeline.

Institutional Pushback and Compromise

Despite passing by wide margins in the Legislature, the legislative package faced friction from within the community college network itself. Last-minute amendments restricting program growth rates prompted opposition, with institutional representatives expressing frustration over the speed of the legislative adjustments.

Photo: yahoo.com

“We’re being asked to … support a process that is not completely understood or vetted at the last minute, and so that’s just not great policymaking,” said Larry Galizio, president and CEO of the Community College League of California, as reported by CalMatters.

Conversely, the CSU system softened its stance after negotiations. In an official statement, CSU noted that it “appreciates the thoughtful, student-centered approach to expanding community colleges’ ability to offer bachelor’s degrees,” provided that local student access gaps and traditional transfer pathways remain protected.

Strategic Outlook for Regional Labor Markets

Supporters argue that expanding localized baccalaureate access directly addresses the economic realities facing non-traditional students. Alvarez noted in a published statement that many modern students are working adults, parents, and first-generation scholars anchored to their local communities who cannot readily relocate or commute long distances to a traditional university campus.

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As the state looks toward the 2028 implementation date, policymakers maintain that safeguarding the core transfer mission of community colleges while addressing localized workforce deficits will define the long-term economic resilience of California’s labor pool.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.