EU Proposes Easier Professional Qualification Recognition for Non-EU Citizens

The European Commission has proposed new legislation to simplify the recognition of professional qualifications for non-EU citizens, targeting chronic labour shortages and administrative bottlenecks across the bloc. According to the European Commission, the newly introduced directive aims to help EU employers accelerate the recruitment of talent from outside the European Union by cutting through complex, fragmented national procedures.

Brussels Targets Chronic Labour Shortages With Overhaul of Non-EU Qualifications

Currently, the European Union lacks specific rules governing the recognition of qualifications for third-country nationals. The existing Professional Qualifications Directive relies on single market legislation and applies strictly to EU citizens. Non-European nationals must instead depend on limited provisions regarding equal treatment within individual member states. Consequently, applicants face an overly complex, fragmented system governed by separate national rules in each country.

The Heavy Toll of Administrative Friction and Delays

Data from a European Commission assessment reveal that the qualification recognition procedure costs an average of 1,500 euros and takes 14.2 months to finalize. Approximately 70 percent of non-EU citizens surveyed by the Commission described the lengthy wait times as a “big” or “very big” problem.

This administrative friction contributes to structural skilled labour shortages and widespread “skills waste,” with third-country nationals frequently forced to accept employment well below their actual qualification levels.

New Rules for Visas, Residents, and Regulated Fields

Under the proposed framework, the European executive has put forward a dedicated directive specifically addressing qualifications held by third-country nationals. The legislation applies to non-EU citizens already residing within an EU member state as well as those planning to move to the bloc. It covers credentials earned either in another member state or outside the European Union entirely.

The directive applies across two primary scenarios: seeking access to a regulated profession, or applying for a long-term visa or residence permit. Key measures include aligning documentation requirements to eliminate cross-border disparities, setting strict deadlines to compress waiting times, and guaranteeing formal appeal rights.

However, the European Commission specified that individual recognition decisions will remain specific to the issuing country and will not be automatically transferable between member states.

Streamlining Credentials for Seven Essential Occupations

The legislation establishes an automatic recognition system for credentials obtained in third countries across seven specific fields where common EU training standards already exist. These designated professions comprise doctors, nurses responsible for general care, dental practitioners, midwives, veterinary surgeons, pharmacists, and architects.

To qualify for automatic recognition, applicants must hold credentials issued by accredited institutions that have undergone review by trusted European agencies to guarantee compliance with EU standards.

Next Steps in the Legislative Process

As the legislative process moves forward, the proposal awaits further institutional scheduling and debate among member states.