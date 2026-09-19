Gen Z and Millennials: Top US Cities for Migration in 2024

San Antonio leads U.S. destinations for Generation Z with 10,678 net arrivals in 2024, while Houston attracted 16,365 net millennials, according to Redfin and U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data. This generational migration driven by housing affordability under $450,000 reshapes urban real estate markets as major hubs like New York experience significant population outflows.

The Bottom Line

Generation Z Migration: San Antonio, Washington D.C., and Austin recorded the largest net gains of adults aged 19 to 27 in 2024, driven by relative housing affordability and job market entry points.

San Antonio, Washington D.C., and Austin recorded the largest net gains of adults aged 19 to 27 in 2024, driven by relative housing affordability and job market entry points. Millennial Expansion: Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Atlanta each absorbed more than 8,000 net millennial residents aged 28 to 43 seeking larger square footage and family-appropriate housing options.

Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Atlanta each absorbed more than 8,000 net millennial residents aged 28 to 43 seeking larger square footage and family-appropriate housing options. Coastal Outflows: New York City experienced the sharpest generational contraction, losing 29,554 Gen Z residents, followed by Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Denver, and Detroit.

Demographic Divergence in Sun Belt Metros

According to data compiled from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) and analyzed by Redfin, demographic shifts are redrawing the economic map of the United States. San Antonio captured the top spot for incoming Generation Z adults—defined as individuals born between 1997 and 2012, currently aged 19 to 27—registering a net gain of 10,678 residents. Washington D.C. and Austin followed closely behind, pulling in 8,631 and 8,590 new young adult residents, respectively. These secondary and tertiary markets offer employment anchors coupled with median home purchase prices sitting comfortably below $450,000.

But the balance sheet tells a different story for older cohorts. Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari encapsulated the structural shift succinctly: “The generation Z busca oportunidades, mientras que los millennials requieren espacio.” Translated to market mechanics, older buyers aged 28 to 43 are bypassing dense urban cores to secure larger living footprints. Houston absorbed a net migration of 16,365 millennials, outpacing regional competitors and leading national inbound totals for the demographic.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Regional Capital Flows

Here is the math behind the movement.

According to Census metrics, Houston was flanked by Dallas, Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, all of which cleared the threshold of 8,000 net millennial arrivals.

2024 Net Generational Migration by Key U.S. Metro Markets Metropolitan Area Primary Demographic Net Population Change Average Housing Cost Metric San Antonio Generation Z (Aged 19–27) +10,678 Under $450,000 Washington D.C. Generation Z (Aged 19–27) +8,631 Under $450,000 Austin Generation Z (Aged 19–27) +8,590 Under $450,000 Houston Millennials (Aged 28–43) +16,365 Under $450,000 New York City Generation Z (Aged 19–27) -29,554 Significantly Above National Median

The Exodus from Legacy Urban Centers

While Sun Belt economies absorb incoming cohorts, traditional financial and cultural capitals face measurable contraction. New York posted the nation’s steepest net loss of young adults, shedding 29,554 Gen Z residents. Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Denver, and Detroit registered similar downward revisions in their young adult baseline populations.

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Total migration rates for young adults have also compressed historically. Redfin notes that 14% of adults aged 19 to 24 relocated to new geographical areas in 2024, down from 15% in 2014.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.