Liverpool Target Yankuba Minteh: Brighton Legend Discusses £70m Transfer Possibility

Liverpool can still secure a £70m transfer deal for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh, according to former Seagulls striker Bobby Zamora, as the Merseyside club continues evaluating attacking reinforcements following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Transfer Valuation Watch: Brighton’s stubborn £70m asking price sets a high financial barrier for any January or summer approaches from Premier League heavyweights.

Brighton’s stubborn £70m asking price sets a high financial barrier for any January or summer approaches from Premier League heavyweights. Rehabilitation Timeline: Minteh’s recovery from pre-season ankle surgery remains the primary hurdle preventing immediate tactical integration at his current or prospective club.

Minteh’s recovery from pre-season ankle surgery remains the primary hurdle preventing immediate tactical integration at his current or prospective club. Anfield Sourcing: Fantasy managers should monitor Liverpool’s ongoing right-wing recruitment as recruitment chiefs target a direct successor to Salah’s output.

The Anatomy of Liverpool’s Right-Wing Search

Having allowed Mohamed Salah to walk away from the final year of his contract as a free agent, recruitment decision-makers at Anfield have spent months parsing profiles capable of absorbing his staggering target share. But the tape tells a different story regarding how Liverpool chose to reshape their frontline. Under new leadership, the club secured Spanish wide attacker Victor Munoz from Osasuna and splashed £123 million ($164m) to acquire France international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

Photo: bbc.com

Yet, those arrivals—alongside Cody Gakpo and teenage prospect Rio Ngumoha—heavily lean toward operating off the left flank. That left a distinct tactical vacancy on the right, prompting Liverpool to test Brighton’s resolve with formal bids. Those offers hit a wall when the south coast club knocked back opening packages of £50m and £60m, establishing a firm valuation closer to £70m ($94m) for the explosive Gambian international.

Tactical Fit and the Brighton Business Model

Minteh has yet to feature competitively for Fabian Hurzeler’s side in the 2026–27 campaign after suffering a severe ankle injury during pre-season that necessitated surgery. Even so, his underlying metrics from previous Premier League appearances highlight a vertical, direct profile that alarms opposition low-blocks. Speaking via BetWright Premier League betting, former Brighton striker Bobby Zamora broke down why the wide man fits the tactical brief on Merseyside:

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“Liverpool’s still in need, and he’s very direct. He gets the ball into the box. He would suit them. I do think he would suit them, but Brighton won’t just let somebody go for nothing.”

Zamora added, “You’ve seen that they get good value for all of their players that they sell on. So, the number has to be right for Brighton, firstly. And hopefully that number is right. And listen, hopefully he goes, if that’s where he wants to go.”

Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com

Brighton Major Forward & Midfield Sales / Valuations (Recent Windows) Player Destination Reported Fee / Valuation Moises Caicedo Carlos Baleba Manchester United £70m Yankuba Minteh Unresolved (Liverpool linked) £70m valuation Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool

Brighton’s recruitment machinery operates with ruthless financial efficiency. Having originally acquired Minteh from Newcastle for £30m in the summer of 2024, the Seagulls are positioned to secure a capital gain should Liverpool meet their financial threshold. Brighton demonstrated their negotiating strength and reinvestment strategy during the same window by securing Spanish defensive midfielder Chema Andres from Stuttgart for £15.5m following Carlos Baleba’s £70m move to Manchester United.

Hurzeler’s Stance and the Road Ahead

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has maintained a pragmatic stance on the winger’s future while managing his rehabilitation.

Yankuba Minteh Makes HUGE Liverpool Transfer Admission!

“If the whole team is successful and the individual shines then Yankuba will get a lot of attention again and he can then maybe fulfil his dream in the next transfer window.”

Hurzeler further emphasized organizational commitment: “He wears the Brighton colours, he wears the Brighton badge. He has been with us for two years now as part of the squad. He has achieved great things together with the boys. It’s also about him now to commit.”

With Liverpool’s need for a long-term offensive pillar remaining acute, the January market could provide the necessary convergence of valuation and fitness. Whether sporting directors on Merseyside are willing to match Brighton’s asset valuation will dictate the next chapter of Minteh’s career.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.