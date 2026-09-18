Ultra-Endurance Cyclist Max Riese Dies in Cycling Accident

German-born, Austria-based ultra-endurance cycling star Max Riese died at age 33 following a cycling accident on September 15, 2026. According to local police and cycling community reports, Riese crashed while descending the Roßfeld-Panoramastraße near Berchtesgaden, leaving the ultra-distance racing world in mourning for a competitor and community leader.

Tragedy on the Alpine Descent

The ultra-cycling community suffered a devastating loss on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, when Max Riese was killed in a high-speed crash on the Roßfeld-Panoramastraße. According to reports from police and colleagues in the ultra-endurance scene, the 33-year-old was descending the alpine road near Berchtesgaden on the Austria-Germany border—not far from his home in Elsbethen, Salzburg—when he was involved in a suspected collision with a deer. The impact was severe enough to completely destroy his bicycle.

A passing motorist discovered Riese badly injured in the roadway and immediately raised the alarm. Fire crews from Au and Berchtesgaden responded rapidly to the scene, and a rescue helicopter was scrambled, but Riese succumbed to his injuries on site. Investigators have since brought in a technical expert and launched an appeal for witnesses to determine the precise circumstances of the crash.

Fantasy & Market Impact

A Resume Defined by Relentless Grit

Riese carved out a reputation in the grueling world of ultra-distance bikepacking through a series of physical achievements. In August 2025, he completed a Triple Everesting world record on Salzburg’s Gaisberg. He climbed the local mountain 95 times over 37 hours and 37 minutes, covering 479.2 kilometers and 26,553 meters of elevation to beat the previous record by nearly three hours.

Photo: granfondodailynews.com

That tenacity translated directly into race results across the international calendar. He captured a fourth-place finish in the punishing 2025 Tour Divide. Earlier in 2026, he secured victory at the Hellenic Mountain Race in May, followed by a hard-fought second-place finish at the Silk Road Mountain Race in August.

Event / Achievement Date Result / Detail Triple Everesting Record (Gaisberg) August 2025 World record: 37h 37m (95 climbs, 26,553m elevation) Tour Divide 2025 4th place overall Hellenic Mountain Race May 2026 1st place (Winner) Silk Road Mountain Race August 2026 2nd place

Community Builder and Industry Innovator

Beyond his racing accolades, Riese left a mark on the sport’s culture as the founder of GravGrav, a gravel and ultra-riding community platform. GravGrav confirmed the tragic news in a social media statement, remembering him as “a special soul” who cared deeply about connecting people despite the inherently individual nature of ultra-racing.

Photo: cyclingweekly.com

Tributes echoed across the industry, highlighting his affable personality and willingness to mentor newcomers. Tailfin, the bikepacking equipment brand Riese worked with as an R&D rider, shared a tribute on Instagram stating, Rest in peace, Max Riese. A teammate, a friend and a competitor. Your spirit will live on through the community you built. See you on the climb, Max.

Riese’s presence was equally felt in media circles, including an appearance on Cycling Weekly’s Going Long podcast where he recounted his entry into ultra-cycling—complete with lighthearted anecdotes about shocking local restaurant staff by ordering two pizzas at once after a 500-kilometer training ride. Investigators continue to review the accident on the borderlands of Salzburg and Berchtesgaden, but the broader cycling world is already uniting to ensure his spirit endures on the gravel roads he loved.