Emmitt Smith Believes Derrick Henry Can Break All-Time Rushing Record

Following a three-touchdown performance in a season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has drawn an endorsement from Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, who believes the 32-year-old running back has a legitimate shot at breaking his career rushing record.

When Derrick Henry opened his age-32 season by steamrolling the Indianapolis Colts for 144 yards and three touchdowns, he did more than just secure an early-season victory for the Baltimore Ravens. He reignited a conversation about the most hallowed milestone in NFL history.

Sitting tenth on the league’s all-time rushing list with 13,162 yards across 154 regular-season games, Henry enters the second week of the campaign needing 5,193 yards to surpass Emmitt Smith. While four more seasons of elite production are required to reach that summit, the man who holds the top spot sees a clear path forward.

Emmitt Smith’s Case for Derrick Henry

Smith retired in 2004 with 18,355 rushing yards over a 15-year career spanning 226 games. Rather than guarding his record, the former Dallas Cowboys star has thrown his support behind the Ravens’ punishing runner, pointing to physical traits and athletic conditioning that defy conventional aging curves for the position.

Photo: Nbcsports

“Oh yeah, I think it’s possible. Derrick Henry is a bigger back. He takes good care of his body. He’s in great shape.” Emmitt Smith, via DraftKings

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 252 pounds, Henry operates with a physical advantage over Smith, who was listed at 5-foot-9 and 221 pounds. That imposing frame has translated into extraordinary durability. Terron Armstead, a former five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, argued on NFL on CBS that Henry’s sustained output deserves a place in discussions about the greatest running backs in NFL history.

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“I think we’re not vocal enough about Derrick Henry being the greatest running back of all time, arguably,” former five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead said Wednesday on NFL on CBS. “We talk about him being a Hall of Famer, but it is time to really have that conversation that he may be the greatest running back of all time.” Terron Armstead, former five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle

Beyond the professional ranks, Smith shares a unique historical connection with Henry. Long before either reached the NFL, Henry eclipsed Smith’s high school rushing records in Florida, starring at Yulee High School with 12,124 yards compared to Smith’s 8,804 yards at Escambia High School. Derrick Henry broke my state high school record , Smith noted. So I believe he could do it again .

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The Immediate Milestones and Mathematical Reality

Before setting his sights on Smith’s all-time mark, Henry is rapidly climbing past a cluster of Hall of Famers. He stands just 97 yards behind Eric Dickerson, with Jerome Bettis, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Curtis Martin positioned closely ahead. Averaging 61.8 yards per game across 84 more matches would mathematically secure the record.

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Milestone Target Player Yards Needed from Henry 9th Place Eric Dickerson 97 yards 8th Place Jerome Bettis 500 yards 7th Place LaDainian Tomlinson 522 yards 6th Place Curtis Martin 939 yards 1st Place (All-Time) Emmitt Smith 5,193 yards

The physical demands of reaching Smith’s benchmark require maintaining an average of roughly 1,300 rushing yards per season over the next four years. While modern offenses lean heavily toward the passing game—downgrading the traditional value placed on running backs—Henry has consistently bucked that trend. Since joining Baltimore in 2024 after eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Henry has led the NFL with 3,660 rushing yards, averaging 104.6 yards per game.

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Teammate Reactions and What Lies Ahead

Inside the Ravens’ locker room, Henry’s late-career surge continues to astonish peers who witness his daily preparation. Following a dominant Week 1 outing where he handled the Indianapolis defense, teammates acknowledged the unusual nature of Henry’s longevity.

Emmitt Smith believes Derrick Henry can break his rushing record | Pro Football Talk | NFL on NBC

“As Derrick keeps getting older, you start thinking, ‘He can’t do this forever.'” Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens cornerback

Whether Henry can sustain his pace through his mid-thirties remains the central question for a player who turns 33 on January 4. With a dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson sharing the backfield, the Ravens’ offensive structure provides an ideal environment for Henry to continue chipping away at history.