2026 Super Bowl Odds: Rams Slip After Week 1 Blowout Loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 NFL season as heavy Super Bowl favorites at +500, but following a 27-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, their odds have dipped to +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 20-point defeat marks the largest Week 1 loss by a preseason Super Bowl favorite in recorded history over the past 50 seasons.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Rams Futures Sliding: A 20-point opening defeat compounds with injury concerns on the defensive line, pushing L.A. down to +650 as the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills surge up the board.

A 20-point opening defeat compounds with injury concerns on the defensive line, pushing L.A. down to +650 as the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills surge up the board. Ravens Offensive Explosion: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry dominated in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, validating Baltimore’s rise to +900 on the oddsboard.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry dominated in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, validating Baltimore’s rise to +900 on the oddsboard. Chiefs Retain Value: Despite a difficult prior campaign, Kansas City opened 2026 with a decisive win over Denver, proving their +1400 price tag offers immense early-season value for bettors.

Trouble in Los Angeles: Historical Omens and Front-Office Strain

History paints a grim picture for the Rams’ championship aspirations following their opening-week stumble. Over the past 30 years, preseason Super Bowl favorites have entered the campaign at +500 or shorter 20 times. None of those 20 teams ultimately hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Compounding the scoreboard embarrassment in Australia, the Rams face immediate personnel crises. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett suffered a knee injury requiring arthroscopic surgery, sidelining him for at least the next four games on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Aaron Donald did not play in Week 1 as he works back into optimal game shape following his return from a two-year retirement. Without their defensive anchors operating at peak efficiency, the L.A. front office faces mounting pressure to stabilize a roster that currently sits behind the surging Ravens (+900) and Bills (+950) at DraftKings.

Ravens and Chiefs Make Early-Season Statements

While the Rams regroup, AFC powerhouses are seizing control of the early-season narrative. The Baltimore Ravens put any questions regarding Lamar Jackson’s health to bed during a 41-23 road thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson dissected the defense by completing 17 of 25 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown, while adding 40 rushing yards and another score on seven carries. Out wide, Zay Flowers hauled in five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, complemented by Derrick Henry’s punishing 144 rushing yards and three scores on 24 carries. Those dominant metrics prompted a shift in Baltimore’s championship price from +1000 down to +900.

Team Week 1 Result Key Performance Metric Current DraftKings Odds Los Angeles Rams Lost 27-7 vs. 49ers Largest Week 1 loss by a preseason favorite in 50 seasons +650 Baltimore Ravens Won 41-23 vs. Colts Derrick Henry: 144 rushing yards, 3 TDs +900 Kansas City Chiefs Won 31-10 vs. Broncos Kenneth Walker: Career-high rushing yards in team debut +1400 Buffalo Bills N/A Positioned tightly near top tier of AFC contenders +950

Further down the AFC hierarchy, the Kansas City Chiefs reminded the league of their enduring championship DNA. After enduring the toughest campaign of the Patrick Mahomes era last year—finishing 6-11 and missing the postseason—skeptics questioned whether the dynasty had expired. But the Chiefs answered with a 31-10 dismantling of a Denver Broncos squad that secured 13 victories a season ago.

Milestones accompanied the blowout victory in Kansas City. Travis Kelce surpassed Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. Simultaneously, newcomer Kenneth Walker delivered a stellar debut, recording the most rushing yards in a franchise debut since Michael Turner joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2008, alongside the highest scrimmage yardage total by a running back in any game started by Mahomes.

Navigating the Super Bowl LXI Oddsboard

As the landscape shifts past the opening fixture, sharp bettors and front offices are monitoring how depth charts adjust to early attrition. With the Seattle Seahawks positioned at +1100, the San Francisco 49ers sitting at +1400 following their statement win over L.A., and the Philadelphia Eagles holding at +1700, the race for Super Bowl LXI remains exceptionally volatile.

Los Angeles Rams 2026 Season Preview | Win Total, Division Odds & Super Bowl Chances

Market movement will continue to fluctuate as injury reports dictate practice participation and front offices evaluate trade-deadline needs. For now, the betting board reflects a clear realignment at the top, where established contenders are proving their mettle while early favorites scramble to patch their foundations.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.