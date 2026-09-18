FIP Senior World Cup 2026: How to Watch Quarter-Finals Live on YouTube

Spain and Argentina Face Off in Blockbuster Fip Senior World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Clash

On Thursday, September 17, 2026, the FIP Senior World Cup 2026 in Buenos Aires reaches its high-stakes elimination phase with 29 matches scheduled across a demanding tournament day.

The tournament shifts from group-stage round-robins to sudden-death pressure as the world’s elite senior padel athletes converge on the Argentine capital. For Spain, the roster features formidable talent, including former world number one Lucía Sainz and Lorena Alonso.

Navigating the Upper and Lower Brackets in Buenos Aires

The high-profile Spain-Argentina fixture is not the only marquee matchup defining the upper half of the women’s draw. Sweden and the Netherlands—having finished at the summit of Groups E and D respectively—meet in another crucial quarterfinal.

On the opposite side of the women’s bracket, Brazil locks horns with Belgium, while the United States faces France. The United States advanced to this decisive juncture following a tense 3-2 victory over Mexico in a battle for the Group G leadership. These pairings establish a rigorous pathway as teams battle to secure a top-eight finish in the global standings.

Men’s Division Heats Up With Dominant Group Winners and Tennis Legends

The men’s tournament mirrors the intensity of the women’s bracket, featuring defending champions Argentina taking on Finland. The Albiceleste dominated Group A by sweeping all 15 matches across their three group-stage ties, bolstered by the presence of padel icons Miguel Lamperti and Agustín Gómez Silingo. Spain mirrored that flawless run, advancing with a clean sheet of victories to set up a quarterfinal collision with Portugal.

Action in the men’s division also highlighted cross-discipline intrigue during the group phase. France claimed first place in Group C after defeating Australia 4-1, a tie that featured a memorable clash between Australian tennis legend Pat Rafter and former French Davis Cup champion Arnaud Clément, with Rafter ultimately securing the win for his side. France now prepares for a major quarterfinal test against the Netherlands, while Italy and Suecia square off in the remaining men’s matchup.

Broadcast Schedule and the Path to the Semifinals

With 29 matches packed into Thursday’s schedule, tournament organizers have split the action into distinct sessions. The morning session commenced at 09:00 local time in Buenos Aires (14:00 in Spain), focusing entirely on the women’s elimination ties. The afternoon session, slated for no earlier than 15:00 local time (20:00 in Spain), shifts the spotlight to the men’s division.

Fans worldwide unable to attend the venue in person can follow key broadcasts. Alongside the headline Spain-Argentina women’s clash, the International Padel Federation (FIP) is streaming three additional matches live on its official YouTube channel: the men’s showdown between Italy and Sweden, the women’s fixture featuring the United States and France, and Argentina’s encounter with Finland.