Drinking Very Hot Tea and Coffee May Triple Esophageal Cancer Risk

Drinking tea and coffee at very high temperatures significantly increases the risk of developing esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

Public health discussions have turned toward everyday beverage habits following the dissemination of a large-scale epidemiological analysis.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Thermal Impact: Consistently drinking liquids at high temperatures is linked to an increased risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

Consistently drinking liquids at high temperatures is linked to an increased risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The Multiplier Effect: Data indicates that individuals who prefer “very hot” beverages face roughly a threefold increase in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma risk compared to those who drink them lukewarm.

Data indicates that individuals who prefer “very hot” beverages face roughly a threefold increase in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma risk compared to those who drink them lukewarm. Mitigation Strategy: Allowing hot beverages to cool to a lukewarm state reduces the associated risk.

Epidemiological Insights from the Million Women Study and UK Biobank

The underlying investigation, led by nutritional epidemiologist Keren Papier and colleagues at the University of Oxford, evaluated data drawn from approximately one million UK adults. The research cohort combined participants from the Million Women Study—which featured an average follow-up duration of roughly 14 years—and the UK Biobank, which tracked participants for approximately 11 years.

Participants who described their preferred drink temperature as "hot" experienced a 1.7-fold increase in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma risk. For those who reported consuming liquids at "very hot" temperatures, that risk metric escalated to approximately threefold. Furthermore, frequency of consumption compounded the hazard; individuals consuming six or more hot drinks daily faced a 71 percent elevation in risk.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Risk by Beverage Temperature and Frequency Exposure Category Comparative Risk Metric Clinical Significance Lukewarm Consumers Baseline (1.0x) Standard reference cohort. “Hot” Beverage Preference ~1.7x Increase Elevated risk. “Very Hot” Beverage Preference ~3.0x Increase Significant risk increase. 6+ Daily Hot Drinks +71% Risk Elevation Increased risk based on consumption frequency.

Cellular Mechanism of Action and Regional Public Health Context

Geographically, these insights are relevant to populations where traditional tea is routinely consumed at high temperatures, including specific communities in Turkey.

Photo: haber7.com

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Future Trajectory and Preventive Guidance

Translating epidemiological data into everyday practice requires simple habit changes. The data from Oxford's large-scale cohorts provide statistical backing.

References

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.

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