Poland head coach Jan Urban has announced the national team squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, headlined by the inclusion of team captain Robert Lewandowski. The roster features notable squad adjustments, including the international return of Tymoteusz Puchacz ahead of matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden, and Romania.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Squad Depth Adjustments: Tymoteusz Puchacz’s return following his Champions League qualification with Sabah Baku introduces fresh tactical flexibility on the left flank.

Tactical Blueprint and Squad Architecture

The announcement sets the stage for a demanding autumn schedule. Poland will face Bosnia and Herzegovina twice—on September 25 and October 5—alongside a clash with Sweden on September 28 and a meeting with Romania on October 2.

The core spine of the side remains intact. Alongside Lewandowski, technical directorates and analysts will eye the output of Piotr Zieliński in central midfield, alongside defensive mainstays Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior. Nicola Zalewski also retains his place, providing essential tactical width and progressive carries that suit modern transitional play.

The Return of Tymoteusz Puchacz

The most compelling narrative of this squad drop is the recall of Tymoteusz Puchacz. The defender earns his place after a two-year absence from the senior setup, last featuring in a fixture against Scotland. His inclusion rewards stellar club form with Sabah Baku, where he played a pivotal role in securing the Azerbaijani club’s historic qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Player Club / Context Recent Status Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona Confirmed for all 4 Nations League fixtures Tymoteusz Puchacz Sabah Baku Recall after 2-year absence following Champions League qualification Piotr Zieliński Inter Milan Retained as central creative engine Jakub Kiwior Arsenal Anchoring the left-sided defensive channel

Navigating a Brutal Four-Match Block

Urban faces an immediate challenge in squad management.

Photo: polskieradio24.pl

With the squad locked in, the focus shifts entirely to the tactical execution on the training pitches. How Urban deploys his newly bolstered roster will determine whether Poland can secure vital points in a demanding group.

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