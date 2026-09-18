Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío stated that high-ranking government officials endure the same severe electrical blackouts and supply shortages as the general population, while forcefully denying Washington’s allegations that the Castro family maintains elite properties and private luxury assets amid the island’s deepening economic crisis.

Hello from Washington, where diplomatic friction between Havana and the United States has once again boiled over into public view. Earlier this week, during a high-profile diplomatic visit coinciding with United Nations engagements, senior Cuban officials found themselves defending the regime against sharp accusations from American diplomats.

Inside the Ministerial Home: Surviving on Three Hours of Power

Speaking in interviews with international media outlets, including the Infobae coverage and Cuba Noticias 360, Carlos Fernández de Cossío addressed head-on the persistent narrative of a shielded, pampered ruling class. The diplomat insisted that his own household receives electricity for a mere two to three hours daily.

That stark reality leaves refrigeration practically useless and frequently cuts off running water. According to the statements reported across multiple outlets, some senior bureaucrats even resort to asking neighbors near protected hospital zones to store basic perishable groceries for them.

While the vice chancellor describes personal solidarity with common misery, Fernández de Cossío recognized that conditions are not identical for all Cubans, as they depend on factors such as the location of the home and the characteristics of each neighborhood.

Disputing the Castro Family Wealth and Luxury Allegations

The diplomatic crossfire escalated following pointed remarks by Mike Waltz, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Ambassador Waltz recently questioned how the Cuban leadership could justify widespread civilian suffering while alleging that the Castro family controlled a private airplane and seventeen luxury properties.

Photo: cubanoticias360.com

Fernández de Cossío dismissed those specific allegations as entirely false. When pressed about purported high-end wardrobe items and accessories attributed to Miguel Díaz-Canel—such as a Rolex watch and an Hermès tie—the vice chancellor avoided direct itemization, pivoting instead to a broader systemic defense.

He maintained that the United States government cannot substantiate claims of a separated, untouchable elite. Instead, he framed Washington’s economic posture as a deliberate strategy of collective punishment designed to manufacture a humanitarian crisis on the island.

Key Metrics of Cuba’s Current Energy and Diplomatic Standoff Indicator Reported Figure / Status Source Reference Daily Power Deficit 2,120 Megavatts (vs. 3,200 MW demand) Infobae / State Dispatches Ministerial Electricity Access 2 to 3 hours per day Interview with PBS NewsHour / Infobae Key US Allegations Private aircraft, 17 properties, luxury goods UN Ambassador Mike Waltz Bilateral Channel Status Diplomatic channels open, meetings held discreetly Cuba Noticias 360 / Diplomatic sources

The Macroeconomic Ripple: Sanctions, Energy Deficits, and Global Supply Chains

Zooming out from the rhetorical sparring, the numbers behind Cuba’s utility grid paint a grim picture of domestic instability. Official data cited during the diplomatic tour place the national electrical deficit at roughly 2,120 megawatts against an active demand of 3,200 megawatts.

Photo: infobae.com

What Lies Ahead for US-Cuba Diplomacy

Despite the hostile rhetoric—including recent warnings from Washington concerning potential regime collapse or interventionist threats—Fernández de Cossío confirmed that quiet diplomatic backchannels remain open. Both nations continue to hold discreet bilateral meetings, though strict U.S. sanctions prevent any immediate normalization of relations.

What are your thoughts on how international sanctions impact civilian populations versus ruling elites? Drop a note in the comments below.