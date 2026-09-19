Michelin 3-Star Chef Kang Min-gu Opens New Restaurant in Paris

Chef Kang Min-goo, the creative force behind Seoul’s renowned Mingles and South Korea’s sole Michelin three-star chef, is officially expanding his culinary footprint to Paris by opening a new establishment inside the prestigious Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme. Here is why that matters for the global fine-dining landscape.

Bringing Seoul’s Premier Flavors to the French Capital

For years, international food critics have watched Seoul’s culinary scene mature into a powerhouse of modern gastronomy. Now, Kang is bringing his distinct interpretation of Korean cuisine directly to the heart of France. The venture places a modern Korean dining concept inside one of Paris’s most exclusive luxury hotels, signaling a major vote of confidence in contemporary Asian gastronomy on classic European soil.

Operating a high-end restaurant abroad requires navigating intricate cross-border supply chains and demanding local palates. But Chef Kang is no stranger to global stages, having earned international acclaim for blending traditional Korean fermentation techniques with contemporary presentation at Mingles. Here is the real challenge: convincing Parisian diners to embrace an elevated, non-traditional take on Korean heritage in a city fiercely protective of its culinary identity.

The Global Economics of Haute Cuisine Expansion

Major culinary expansions like this one do much more than feed travelers. They act as soft-power conduits, boosting tourism and driving international culinary exchange. When top-tier chefs open restaurants in foreign capitals, they create high-value supply lines for specialty ingredients, bridging agricultural producers in Asia with European distributors.

According to recent reports on international hospitality trends, luxury hotel groups increasingly rely on Michelin-lauded collaborations to attract high-net-worth travelers. The partnership with Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme illustrates how global hospitality brands leverage world-class culinary talent to differentiate themselves in competitive urban markets. But there is a delicate balance to strike between maintaining a chef’s signature domestic identity and adapting to local regulatory and labor environments in Western Europe.

Venture Detail Specification Chef Kang Min-goo Home Establishment Mingles (Seoul, South Korea) New Location Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme (Paris, France) Accolade Status South Korea’s sole Michelin three-star chef

What Comes Next for Cross-Border Gastronomy

As the doors prepare to open in Paris, food industry observers will monitor how well the transition preserves the integrity that earned Mingles its stellar reputation. International culinary expansions often face hurdles regarding ingredient authenticity and team management across different time zones.

Yet, the move underscores a broader shift in global dining, where borders are increasingly porous and diners demand authentic, cross-cultural storytelling on their plates. Whether this ambitious Parisian outpost sets a new benchmark for Korean fine dining in Europe remains to be seen. What do you think about top Asian chefs bringing their flagship concepts to traditional European culinary capitals? Let us know your thoughts.