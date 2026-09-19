Tampa woman is first dengue fever death recorded in Florida this year

Florida health officials confirmed an 80-year-old Tampa woman died from dengue fever on September 4, marking the state’s first fatality from the mosquito-borne virus this year amid a surging local outbreak centered in Hillsborough County.

An 80-year-old Tampa resident has become Florida’s first known dengue fever death of the year. Gay Small passed away at Tampa General Hospital early on September 4, which was her 80th birthday. Though family members reported being told by medical staff that the infection caused her death, the Florida Department of Health formally confirmed the fatality.

For a disease historically tied to international travel or U.S. territories like Puerto Rico, Small’s case highlights an alarming shift.

A Rapid Descent From Everyday Health to Organ Failure

Small led an active life in her Tampa neighborhood near Bayshore Boulevard. She walked at least five miles a day, maintained a healthy diet, and rarely took medication beyond vitamins. She had not traveled outside city limits in over a month, according to her daughter, Anna Small.

What started as ordinary fatigue quickly escalated. After returning from a neighborhood grocery run, Small appeared drained. Within days, text messages to her family began showing uncharacteristic misspellings and random letters. When her hands started shaking and her speech slurred, her family rushed her to urgent care, which immediately sent them to the emergency room.

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I have Denga Fever. Dengue!!!

Within a week of feeling tired, her organs shut down. Her family noted a bitter irony: Small’s late husband, Bob Small, had spent years working with pharmaceutical companies and nonprofits attempting to develop a vaccine for the virus, taking her to Asia, South America, and the South Pacific. Yet she contracted the illness locally without ever leaving her neighborhood.

An Unprecedented Surge Across Hillsborough County

Small’s death is tied to one of the worst dengue surges Florida has experienced in decades. Hillsborough County has emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak, recording more than 130 locally acquired cases out of 152 total cases statewide reported by the Florida Department of Health. Typically, the county sees only a handful of infections in a given year.

Photo: clarin.com

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This is wildly unusual for us. Chris Wilkerson, spokesperson for Hillsborough County

While the state’s record high remains nearly 200 cases set during the 2023 season, this year’s tally already ranks second. Epidemiologists and municipal workers have responded aggressively. Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services has deployed trucks to spray for mosquitoes day and night, while environmental scientists inspect properties for standing water in items like discarded tires.

Climate Factors and the New Normal

Experts point to a combination of environmental conditions and shifting climate patterns as the driving force behind the outbreak. Tampa Bay’s weather cycle—featuring a prolonged drought followed by nearly daily summer rains—created ideal breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit the virus. Furthermore, researchers note that warming temperatures are allowing warm-weather mosquito species to expand their geographic range.

Photo: https://www.cdc.gov/yellow-book/hcp/travel-associated-infections-diseases/dengue.html

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Americans don’t expect it to be here. But it’s here, Anna Small observed following her mother’s passing. And for some people, it’s really serious.

Health professionals emphasize that many infected individuals experience mild symptoms or remain asymptomatic entirely, meaning reported numbers likely undercount actual infections. However, severe cases can lead to dangerous bleeding, shock, and death.

Precautions and Ongoing Monitoring

In response to the escalating case numbers, state health officials have reiterated public safety guidelines.