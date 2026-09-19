Klinsmann on Klopp’s DFB Squad: “Full Speed Ahead” Towards Euro Title

Jürgen Klopp has shocked the German football landscape by unveiling an expansive 44-player squad split into two groups for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands, Greece, and Serbia. Entering this September 2026 window, the newly appointed DFB boss has handed call-ups to eleven debutants, aiming to revitalize a talent pool that has underperformed in major tournaments since 2018.

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A Bold Blueprint and the XXL Squad Strategy

When Jürgen Klopp took over the German national team, expectations skyrocketed. On Thursday, the 59-year-old manager delivered a statement of intent by naming 44 players to navigate an intense schedule featuring four Nations League matches within a compressed window. The squad will face the Netherlands on September 24, followed by fixtures against Greece on September 27, Serbia on October 1, and a rematch against Greece on October 4.

Former Germany manager and Transfermarkt expert Jürgen Klinsmann views the massive squad architecture not as a reckless gamble, but as a necessary disruption. Assessing the tactical rationale, Klinsmann noted: “It is definitely something new and brings a lot of fresh wind into the national team environment. It is courageous and revitalizes the whole perspective on the DFB team. Since 2018 we have unfortunately messed up all World Cups and European Championships, so you simply have to approach things anew and with risk, even if it goes straight against our arch-rival Holland.”

Evaluating the Eleven Debutants and Forward Line Adjustments

The headline of Klopp’s first roster is the inclusion of eleven potential debutants. The Freiburg contingent leads the way with Max Rosenfelder (23), Philipp Treu (25), Yannik Engelhardt (25), and Derry Scherhant (23). They are joined by Hennes Behrens (21, FC Augsburg), Finn Jeltsch (20, VfB Stuttgart), Felix Keidel (23, SV Elversberg), Bambasé Conté (23, TSG Hoffenheim), Younes Ebnoutalib (23, Eintracht Frankfurt), Vitaly Janelt (28, Brentford), and Mika Baur (22, Celtic).

Klinsmann expressed personal enthusiasm for the influx of fresh profiles: “I am just as curious as many fans to see how they present themselves in the national jersey. I sincerely wish everyone that they get their first international match for Germany, because it is an unforgettable moment for any player to be able to play for their country for the first time.”

Tactical adjustments also hit the attacking third. Deniz Undav (30) was omitted due to a minor dip in form, while Nick Woltemade (24) earned a selection despite also experiencing an uneven run. Klopp’s center-forward depth chart for this camp consists of Woltemade, Ebnoutalib, Kai Havertz (27), and Jonathan Burkardt (26). Klinsmann contextualized the volatile nature of selection in the final third: “Strikers always remain in the focus of a national coach, especially when they score goals and go on a run again. That will also be the case with Deniz Undav, it is a constant up and down in the life of a striker. I am looking forward to the new faces and the newly ignited competition for places.”

Goalkeeping Hierarchy and Long-Term Horizon

Between the posts, the pecking order has shifted following Marc-André ter Stegen’s (34) return to full fitness, establishing him as the interim number one. Longtime stalwart Oliver Baumann (36) drops out entirely following his absence from previous tournament squads, leaving Finn Dahmen (28), Alexander Nübel (29), and Noah Atubolu (24) to contest the remaining positional depth.

Goalkeeper Age Club Status Marc-André ter Stegen 34 Current No. 1 Finn Dahmen 28 Squad Contender Alexander Nübel 29 Squad Contender Noah Atubolu 24 Squad Contender

Klinsmann analyzed the selection battle objectively, stating: “There too, ‘Kloppo’ is opening the door wide for everyone, and in the end, he will give the best goalkeeper for EURO 2028 his confidence.”

Chasing the European Championship Dream

Public euphoria surrounding Klopp’s appointment mirrors the optimism of past eras, notably the 2006 World Cup hosting cycle managed by Klinsmann himself. Klopp noted that ample talent and raw potential jumped out during his initial evaluations, declaring himself happy with the composition of the group.

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Yet, the structural failures in major international brackets since 2018 mean the DFB-Team must prove its metrics on the pitch rather than on paper. Klinsmann emphasized that the underlying quality within the German talent pool remains elite, though execution has lagged: “Of course Germany has an enormous amount of quality to go very far in tournaments, but the current generation has unfortunately not implemented it since 2018. I wish that they will soon live up to their own standards. It is entirely up to them.”

Despite past tournament disappointments, external expectations and internal ambitions remain fixed on the ultimate prize. With the 2028 European Championship on the horizon, Klinsmann offered an unapologetically bold outlook on the team’s ceiling under the new technical staff: “Naturally I trust ‘Kloppo’ and the DFB team to become European Champions in two years! That is the very normal and natural expectation of every German football fan. And in England we have always played good tournaments. So full steam ahead!”

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