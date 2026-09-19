Cassius Mailula Opens Up on Why He Failed in Belgium

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Cassius Mailula has opened up about his difficult spell abroad, revealing that a lack of tactical clarity and proper club planning hindered his progress at Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk and Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC. The 25-year-old forward has since returned to Chloorkop, reigniting his career and earning a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad under coach Pitso Mosimane ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Decoding the European Stumble: Tactical Mismatch and Club Planning

When Cassius Mailula packed his bags to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for Major League Soccer side Toronto FC, expectations were high for the dynamic young forward. Yet, the transition across continents proved far more complicated than anticipated. Speaking candidly on Metro FM with Andile Ncube, as reported by The South African, Mailula dissected the root causes behind his limited impact abroad, pointing directly to a disconnect in squad architecture and role definition.

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“From my perspective, I think it’s a matter of a club having a plan around you,” Mailula explained during his Metro FM appearance, as highlighted by The South African. “It’s about knowing when they want you, how are they going to use you because they know my qualities before I come to the club. For me it’s about that also if you use me, use me to my strength. That’s it, the rest, you can never doubt the talent. It was just the matter of getting that opportunity and for me to grab it.”

Following his stint in North America, Mailula endured a difficult loan spell at Belgian Pro League club KV Kortrijk.

Club / Team League Status / Outcome Mamelodi Sundowns (First Stint) Betway Premiership Breakout success, earned high-profile overseas transfer Toronto FC Major League Soccer Limited regular minutes, preceded loan move to Europe KV Kortrijk Belgian Pro League Loan spell hampered by tactical misalignment and lack of gametime Mamelodi Sundowns (Return) Betway Premiership Scored three goals this season, recalled to Bafana Bafana

The Mental Resilience Behind the Rebuild

Failing to secure regular minutes in demanding European environments can derail a developing career, but Mailula has refused to let the setback define his trajectory. “Yeah, of course [I was sad], every player wants to do well,” Mailula stated, reflecting on his desire to reward the clubs that brought him abroad.

Photo: thesouthafrican.com

Yet, rather than dwelling on the frustration, Mailula views the European venture as a vital learning curve. Crucially, his self-belief remains entirely intact. The attacker maintains that his foundational qualities have not vanished simply because a specific tactical system in Belgium failed to unlock them.

Reviving Momentum at Chloorkop and the National Team

The return to Mamelodi Sundowns has provided an immediate therapeutic effect for Mailula’s career. He has already netted three goals since returning to Chloorkop, proving that his predatory instincts in the final third remain razor-sharp.

Lucas Ribeiro & Sundowns Transfer Saga | Cassius Mailula Loaned To Belgian 2nd tier Club KV Kortrijk

This domestic resurgence has not gone unnoticed at the international level. Mailula’s sharp club form earned him a recall to the Bafana Bafana setup after a three-year absence. Trusted by new head coach Pitso Mosimane ahead of the crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Mailula stands on the threshold of translating his hard-earned lessons from North America and Europe into meaningful international success.

Ultimately, Mailula’s journey serves as a sobering reminder of the fine margins governing modern player transfers. Talent alone does not guarantee minutes; structural fit, managerial trust, and tactical alignment are paramount. Back where his professional journey flourished, Mailula is positioned to let his feet do the talking once more.

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