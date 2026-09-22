Verona Students Undergo Emergency Simulations After Swiss Tragedy

In Verona, Italy, 240 high school students across eight institutions are stepping into immersive emergency simulations designed to teach them how to survive real-world nightclub crises. Prompted by the tragedy in Crans Montana, Switzerland, the “NoPanicSim” project turns local teenagers into active decision-makers rather than passive bystanders facing sudden smoke, darkness, and medical emergencies.

From the Shadows of Crans Montana to Verona Classrooms

The reality of crowd safety hit the community following the tragedy in Crans Montana. In response, educators and emergency personnel in Verona decided to bridge the gap between abstract safety lectures and hands-on survival training. In September 2026, the Centro Practice of Aoui opened its doors to 240 third-, fourth-, and fifth-year high school students alongside 70 teachers. This initiative transforms training facilities typically reserved for high formation of healthcare professionals from all over Italy into realistic disaster zones.

The curriculum is built around the “NoPanicSim” framework. Students undergo preparation before stepping onto the simulation floor. They learn how to evaluate their surroundings, identify safe exit routes, and navigate environments where visibility is reduced by smoke. The training also addresses safety, teaching youths how to avoid becoming victims of the emergency by evaluating dangers such as crowds, traffic, enclosed environments, or obstacles.

Inside the Simulation: Smoke, Darkness, and Cardiac Arrest

Theory gives way to practice once participants enter the zone. Divided into teams, the teenagers confront two distinct scenarios. In the first scenario, students experience a simulated nightclub fire featuring smoke, screams, and a sudden lack of light, forcing them to locate escape paths.

The second scenario pivots to a medical emergency: a person suddenly collapsing from a cardiac arrest. Under the guidance of personnel from Suem 118, fire prevention staff from the Aoui Service, and Aoui healthcare personnel, the students must assess the situation, call for help using necessary information for rescuers, and initiate Basic Life Support measures.

«The decision-making capacity in a maxi emergency serves to curb panic, to save one’s own life and that of the friend next to us», emphasizes Marianna Lorenzoni, direttore sanitario Aoui, highlighting the core mission of the project. Lorenzoni notes that the Centro Practice created a high-quality format adapted for young people.

Building a Culture of Prevention Across Italian Schools

The initiative ties into safety efforts across the Veneto region. Maria Angela Cerruto, direttore dell’Uoc Servizio per lo Sviluppo della professionalità e l’innovazione, points out that the project represents the result of a path built over the years together with schools. Learning how to work in a group and communicate is just as vital as the base of knowledge.

Photo: lapiazzaweb.it

The program involves the SiRVeSS network—the Veneto Reference System for Safety in Schools—which has worked for years to spread a culture of prevention among students and school staff. By pairing students with emergency responders, Verona is teaching young people to recognize dangers and react.

How would your local community stack up if the lights went out tonight? Let’s talk about it in the comments below.