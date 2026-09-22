UK doctors develop non-invasive test for womb cancer in women bleeding after menopause

British researchers have developed a simple, non-invasive test utilizing urine and vaginal fluid samples to identify womb cancer in postmenopausal women experiencing abnormal bleeding. Published in Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women’s Health, the study involving 1,864 women aims to streamline urgent referrals while sparing low-risk patients from uncomfortable diagnostic procedures.

Vaginal bleeding after menopause is a clinical red flag that routinely triggers urgent cancer referrals across healthcare systems. Yet beneath that cautious clinical protocol lies a stark statistical reality: only about 5% to 10% of women who report this symptom actually have an underlying malignancy such as endometrial cancer. For the vast majority, the bleeding stems from benign issues, but ruling out cancer currently demands a battery of invasive, uncomfortable, and costly hospital investigations.

Standard diagnostic pathways rely on internal transvaginal ultrasound imaging, biopsies of the womb lining, and hysteroscopy examinations where a camera is threaded directly into the uterus. These procedures not only tax hospital resources and drive up healthcare costs, but they also subject patients to considerable anxiety and physical discomfort during an already stressful medical episode. To address this burden, a research team based at the University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust set out to determine whether cellular biomarkers shed into bodily fluids could safely and accurately triage patients before they ever touch an examination table.

How the Urine and Vaginal Fluid Test Works in Clinical Trials

The newly evaluated diagnostic approach centers on examining abnormal cells collected from simple urine and vaginal fluid samples. In what stands as one of the largest evaluations of its kind, the DETECT study evaluated 1,864 women attending seven different hospitals in north-west England who presented with postmenopausal bleeding. Before undergoing any of their routine clinical investigations, participants provided both a urine sample and a vaginal fluid sample for analysis.

Specialist cytopathologists and cytologists examined these samples without any prior knowledge of the patients’ actual diagnoses. Out of the entire cohort, 115 participants were ultimately found to have a pelvic cancer, including 99 diagnosed specifically with womb cancer via surgical tissue removal or biopsy. When researchers pooled the results from both the urine and vaginal cell samples, the assay successfully identified more than 80% of the cancers.

Furthermore, the evaluation established a negative predictive value of 98.8% for womb cancer. This high threshold means that patients who received a negative result from the test were overwhelmingly unlikely to harbor the disease.

Detecting High-Grade Aggressive Tumors and Advancing Health Equity

Beyond merely spotting the presence of disease, the assay demonstrated efficacy in catching aggressive and fast-moving malignancies. The evaluation showed that the test detected 95.8% of high-grade tumors and picked up 96.4% of cancers that had already spread beyond the uterus. For patients battling aggressive forms of endometrial cancer, early identification remains vital to long-term survival rates.

Photo: Independent

Andy Burnham Vows to Save Jodrell Bank Telescope

An equally significant finding emerged regarding health disparities in gynecological diagnostics. Additional work published concurrently by the Manchester team in the same journal revealed that standard diagnostic instruments have historically been poorly calibrated for patients from Black ethnic backgrounds, contributing to persistent health inequities.

Given that Black women in the UK face mortality rates twice as high from womb cancer compared to white women, this racial performance gap represents a major clinical breakthrough. Researchers emphasized that the test could help bridge these historical care gaps while protecting vulnerable patients from painful procedures they may otherwise avoid out of fear or distress.

Path Forward and the Clinical Triage Framework

Despite the promising numbers, the research team cautioned that the assay is not yet refined enough to rule out cancer entirely on its own in routine settings. Instead, experts envision the tool serving as an effective frontline triage mechanism. It could fast-track high-risk patients directly for urgent hospital interventions while securely reassuring lower-risk individuals, directing them toward watchful waiting or repeat sampling only if symptoms persist.

Photo: Theguardian

The study authors also noted a key limitation: the samples analyzed during the trial were evaluated by highly specialized cytologists, leaving open the question of whether identical accuracy rates can be replicated in standard community or primary care environments. Additionally, the test has not yet been studied in asymptomatic populations.

Dr Jamie Bakkum-Gamez on Developing an Early Detection Test for Endometrial Cancer

Bleeding after the menopause is understandably alarming for women because it can be a sign of cancer, but the vast majority of those investigated will not have the disease. At the moment, many women face invasive, uncomfortable tests that can be stressful as well as costly for health services before cancer can be ruled out. Our study shows that a simple test using urine and vaginal samples could help identify the women most likely to have cancer while safely reassuring many others much earlier in the diagnostic pathway. If further studies confirm these findings in routine practice, this approach has the potential to transform care for thousands of women every year. Prof Emma Davidson, University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Future investigations will focus on testing the protocol in everyday clinical practice to see if it successfully drives down the sheer volume of invasive procedures patients must endure. If validation continues, health systems may soon transition toward community-based urine and vaginal screening that spares thousands of patients from immediate surgical exams.