Since April, Ohio’s Akron-Canton Regional Airport has recorded 167 landings linked to ICE deportation flights. Located an hour from the CoreCivic detention facility, the terminal absorbed traffic due to renovations at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, leaving behind unpaid landing fees and complex logistical coordination.

The Operational Shift to Akron-Canton

The choice of the Akron-Canton Regional Airport for immigration enforcement logistics was a matter of regional necessity rather than standard routing. Because the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport—situated just 15 minutes from the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, commonly known as CoreCivic—underwent reconstruction through the summer, federal contractors had to redirect their aircraft.

Operations at Akron-Canton began in late April, utilizing the facilities of private aviation services provider Avflight. Traffic data verified through FlightAware indicates that Avflight’s installations handled 167 landings of charter aircraft contracted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement up to September 17. These flights featured commercial airliners, predominantly Boeing 737 models operated by Eastern Air Express, alongside Airbus A320 and A319 aircraft from Global X capable of seating between 125 and 180 passengers.

According to records detailed by the Ohio Capital Journal, commercial carriers including Eastern Airlines, Global X, and Air Wisconsin accumulated a combined debt of US$46.513 in unpaid landing fees at the terminal. Of that total, US$33.927 represents late penalties accrued across May, June, and July of 2026.

Lisa Dalpiaz, the terminal’s vice president, confirmed that the involved airlines failed to establish communication with local airport administration to settle these outstanding balances.

Nighttime Runways and Ground Transport Logistics

The rhythm of these deportation operations followed a distinct nocturnal pattern. Aircraft arrived regularly from the ICE detention center in Alexandria, Louisiana, or from Tapachula, Mexico. These planes made brief stopovers on West Airport Drive before turning around for their return journeys.

On the ground, the transfer of detainees required multi-agency coordination. Penitentiary buses from the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center and the Butler County jail moved into the airport’s cargo area. Armored vans operated by CoreCivic, alongside vehicles from Mahoning County, transported foreign nationals directly to the aircraft staircases.

Security personnel enforced strict protocols before passengers boarded the cabins. Every individual underwent physical inspections, including the individual review of handcuffs and leg shackles. Meanwhile, local law enforcement maintained direct involvement in related regional operations; the Butler County sheriff confirmed active collaboration with federal immigration authorities to temporarily house Haitian immigrants apprehended in Springfield.

Financial and Operational Overview of Ohio Immigration Transport

The scale of these logistical movements underscores the intersection between private aviation contractors, municipal airfield operators, and federal detention infrastructure across the Midwest.

Operational Metric Details Primary Staging Airport Akron-Canton Regional Airport (Avflight facilities) Total Recorded Landings 167 flights (April through September 17) Primary Aircraft Types Boeing 737 (Eastern Air Express), Airbus A319/A320 (Global X) Outstanding Airline Debt US$46.513 total (US$33.927 in late penalties for May–July) Key Flight Origins Alexandria, Louisiana; Tapachula, Mexico

Reopening Youngstown and Broader Enforcement Trends

The temporary reliance on Akron-Canton concluded as construction projects progressed. Leadership at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport announced the official reopening of its primary runway following the completion of reconstruction work during the final week of August. Youngstown offers a distinct geographical advantage, sitting only 15 minutes away from the CoreCivic prison facility.

Despite the restoration of the closer airfield, federal immigration authorities have not formally confirmed whether deportation flights will return to Youngstown-Warren in the immediate future.

These localized transport operations unfold against a backdrop of sweeping enforcement actions nationwide. Within Ohio alone, recent focused operations resulted in 380 arrests in Springfield and an additional 51 in Lorain County, highlighting an ongoing, intensive period for domestic immigration enforcement and its accompanying logistical footprint.