Sin Cara Open to WWE Return: “I Would Love” Another Chance

Former WWE star Sin Cara has publicly expressed his openness to a return to the wrestling promotion, stating he would love another chance to portray the masked character. Speaking on TMZ’s Inside the Ring, the performer highlighted how maturity and perspective have shaped his outlook since his departure in 2019.

Fantasy & Market Impact

From Emotional Departure to Mature Perspective

Professional wrestling changed significantly when Sin Cara publicly requested his release from World Wrestling Entertainment on November 11, 2019. At the time, the performer cited feelings of being “stuck” and undervalued as both an athlete and an entertainer within the promotion. The company officially granted his release the following month, concluding a tenure marked by high-profile feuds and unforgettable aerial maneuvers.

Reflecting on his growth away from the organization, Sin Cara admitted that time away has altered his viewpoint on the business. “I mean, I think I’ve gotten more mature now,” he explained during his appearance on TMZ’s Inside the Ring. “When you’re younger, you do a lot of decisions for your emotions. I get that as you get older, as your kids get older and you’re in time, you’re out of that big monster, you realize a lot of things. For me, I wouldn’t mind coming back.”

Evaluating the Odds of a Second Run

While no formal negotiations or official bookings have been announced, the athlete keeps a pragmatic yet optimistic approach toward his career trajectory.

“If they would ask me or we would talk, ‘Hey, you want to portray Sin Cara again?’ I would love to do that definitely again and give it another shot,” he stated. Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the squared circle, he added, “It’s something that I really think about sometimes in my head. Like, what if this and what if that happen? And in wrestling, anything is possible. You understand that?”

Sin Cara Career Milestone Overview Milestone / Event Timeline Anchor Context Public Release Request November 11, 2019 Requested departure citing limited opportunities and creative stagnation. Official WWE Departure December 2019 Contract formally terminated by mutual agreement. Comeback Remarks Voiced openness to returning during a media appearance on TMZ’s Inside the Ring.

Amplifying Latino Representation in the Industry

Beyond his own personal ambitions inside the ring, the performer utilized the platform to advocate for broader structural changes within major promotions.

“He got the opportunity to become a star. That’s all we’ve asked all this time,” Sin Cara emphasized while discussing the pipeline for rising performers. “All I ask is an opportunity. All I ask for the new generation is an opportunity for the Mexican kids or Latino kids to showcase their talent. That’s all we’ve asked all this time. And hopefully that time has come now.”

The Takeaway for the Squared Circle

Whether this public expression of interest translates into a concrete backstage conversation remains entirely up to talent relations and creative leadership.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.