Tennessee Lady Vols complete fourth preseason practice under Caldwell

The Tennessee Lady Vols completed practice No. 4 of their preseason slate under head coach Kim Caldwell on Friday afternoon, featuring new transfers like Naomi White and Fatmata Janneh while addressing turnover concerns.

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Intentionally Manufactured Adversity in Preseason Prep

Four straight days of intense practice to open the slate was no accident. Head coach Kim Caldwell deliberately pushed the Lady Vols to build resilience and overcome early-season fatigue. With the media catching a glimpse of the team on Friday afternoon, the competitive intensity on the floor marked a stark contrast to the low-energy sessions witnessed late last year.

Every available player was active on the court, save for Avery Mills, who continues her rehab following an offseason ACL injury. Even from the sideline, Mills remains locked into the team’s framework. But the tape from these early sessions reveals a roster still ironing out the fundamentals of Caldwell’s high-paced tactical demands.

Scouting the New Additions: White, Janneh, and the Transfer Class

The spotlight shines brightest on Naomi White. Making the jump up a level after a standout campaign at Northern Arizona, White showed zero hesitation. She is a tough shot-maker capable of scoring at all three levels while keeping her poise with the ball in her hands—an absolute prerequisite for thriving in Caldwell’s backcourt structure.

In the frontcourt, Fatmata Janneh carved out space despite giving up height against traditional SEC bigs. At 6-foot-2, Janneh uses her strength to prevent post players from establishing deep position and plays like a pogo stick on the offensive glass. Her soft touch around the rim gives Tennessee a versatile weapon when perimeter defenders overcommit.

Player Previous Program Position Preseason Practice Status Naomi White Northern Arizona Guard Active / High Impact Fatmata Janneh Texas A&M Forward Active / Strong Post presence Aaliyah Moore Texas Forward Active / Injury Concern Mitigated Rylie Theuerkauf Georgia Guard Active / Perimeter & On-Ball Asset Zhen Craft Georgia Forward Active / Frontcourt Depth

Injury Recoveries and Frontcourt Depth Solutions

Questions lingered regarding Aaliyah Moore’s health following her productive stint at Texas, but those concerns quieted once practice got underway. While she stands at 6-foot-1, Moore uses elite functional strength to punch above her weight class. Her stated desire to stretch the floor remains a work in progress, but the physical foundations are clearly in place.

Meanwhile, Jada Eads completely erased any doubts about her recovery from a January ACL tear. Moving fluidly without restriction, Eads handled ball-handling duties with comfort. Alongside the Georgia transfers—Rylie Theuerkauf providing unexpected tenacity as an on-ball defender and Zhen Craft stabilizing frontcourt depth—the supporting cast is taking shape.

The Turnover Dilemma in Caldwell’s System

Despite the high engagement, ball security remains the primary vulnerability. Turnovers plagued multiple segments of the scrimmage work, triggered by a combination of disruptive defensive schemes and unforced errors in transition passing. Caldwell halted practice specifically to drill down on these miscues, making it abundantly clear that careless distribution will not be tolerated.

While this roster looks less imposing on paper than previous iterations, the collective engagement offers a blueprint for redemption. Replicating the gritty overachievement of Caldwell’s inaugural Sweet 16 run will require cleaning up these transition mistakes before the non-conference gauntlet arrives.

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