S&P 500 positive 95% of the time after midterm elections since 1938

Stock market performance following U.S. midterm elections has demonstrated a positive return 95% of the time since 1938, according to historical research by Fidelity. This nearly 90-year statistical pattern offers institutional and retail investors a historically reliable indicator as political uncertainty clears and year-end rallies take hold.

The Bottom Line Historical Reliability: The S&P 500 has posted positive 12-month returns following midterm elections 95% of the time since 1938, regardless of which political party wins. Seasonal Volatility: September historically serves as a challenging month during midterm years, with Cantor Fitzgerald data showing the index dropping 5% or more in 15 of the past 24 midterm cycles since 1930. Structural Resilience: Unlike historical index compositions dominated by cyclical industrials and financials, today’s large-cap indices rely heavily on cash-generative technology entities capable of weathering macroeconomic shifts.

Uncertainty Dissipation and the Presidential Cycle Market mechanics surrounding U.S. midterm elections typically display a predictable behavioral pattern. When markets open and close through electoral cycles, equity indices routinely demonstrate an aversion to unresolved political outcomes, often adopting a reactive posture toward major institutional events. Once the ballots are tallied and political ambiguity clears, that downward pressure consistently dissipates. Fidelity’s historical analysis indicates that the 12-month window following a midterm election yields positive equity performance in 95% of instances observed since 1938. Crucially, this statistical trend operates independently of partisan outcomes. Whether legislative control shifts to challengers or remains with incumbents, the removal of binary political outcomes acts as a primary catalyst for capital deployment. This post-midterm strength aligns directly with broader presidential cycle trends recorded since 1950. Year three of the presidential term—the 12-month period immediately following a midterm contest—historically delivers an average annual return of 14.5%. Conversely, year two of the cycle tends to be the worst year for stocks, generating an average return of 4.9% alongside a 55% probability of a positive 12-month return.

Managing September Volatility and Fourth-Quarter Rallies While the broader 12-month outlook remains statistically strong, the immediate seasonal entry point demands tactical patience. Historical records compiled by Cantor Fitzgerald demonstrate that September preceding midterm elections has triggered drawdowns of 5% or greater in 15 out of 24 midterm cycles since 1930. However, historical data from the Carson Group indicates that this seasonal weakness is typically short-lived. October and November rank among the best months for equities during midterm years, posting average gains of 3% and 2.7%, respectively. Complementing this perspective, UBS research highlights that during midterm election years, the broader market typically captures a 6% rally running from the final days of September through the conclusion of the calendar year. Historical Presidential Cycle Performance Metrics (Since 1950) Cycle Year Phase Description Average Annual Return Probability of Positive Return Year 1 Post-Election Setup Year 2 Midterm Approach (Worst Year) 4.9% 55% Year 3 Post-Midterm Rally (Best Year) 14.5% 95% (since 1938) Year 4 Pre-Election Volatility 9.1% 72%

Index Composition and Modern Technological Drivers Skeptics frequently point to high valuation metrics, such as the Shiller cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio and the Buffett indicator, to argue that current equity valuations are overextended. Yet, evaluating modern index performance through historical valuation lenses overlooks structural shifts in corporate balance sheets. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index is no longer anchored by capital-intensive, cyclical industrials, traditional energy firms, or heavily leveraged financial institutions. Contemporary market capitalization is concentrated within large-cap technology organizations characterized by robust operating cash flow, pristine balance sheets, and secular growth runways. Artificial intelligence development has introduced a non-cyclical innovation curve. Unlike previous technological transitions—such as personal computers, the early internet, or smartphones—artificial intelligence infrastructure scaling is unconstrained by traditional human usage ceilings, supporting continuous capital expenditure across major platform providers.