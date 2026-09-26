Ireland Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu Refuses to Play Against Israel

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu told his squadmates he does not wish to play against Israel in their upcoming Nations League match, plunging the national team’s preparations into chaos on the eve of the game and sparking closed-door crisis meetings in Debrecen.

Gavin Bazunu Refuses to Play as Crisis Hits Irish Camp

The build-up to Ireland’s Nations League fixture against Israel fractured on Saturday when backup goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu informed the coaching staff and his teammates that he wanted no part of the fixture. Bazunu, who spent last season playing alongside Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz at Southampton, communicated his refusal directly to officials within the Irish Football Association on Saturday morning.

Photo: ynetnews.com

His announcement detonated inside the team hotel in Debrecen, Hungary, where Israel is scheduled to host Sunday’s match. The dramatic stance immediately triggered a series of frantic, closed-door meetings involving the players, manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, and FAI Chief Executive David Courell. Instead of preparing on the training pitch, the squad remained locked in discussions for hours.

The exact wording of the message was something that the players were still going through together on Friday night. There will be a united display of stance, but the feeling is one of anger that the FAI left the players in a situation in which they should never have been in the first place.

Press Conferences Postponed and Training Sessions Abandoned

The internal turmoil quickly spilled over into public disarray. The Irish media contingent and Israeli counterparts sat waiting in an empty press conference room at the Nagyerdei stadium on Saturday morning. Just 19 minutes before the scheduled 10:15 local time start, a WhatsApp message informed reporters that the briefing would be delayed by up to two hours.

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The UEFA match delegate received notice of the delay simultaneously, learning only then that the team had no intention of arriving on time. According to broadcasting reports from RTÉ, the squad stayed locked inside their hotel for more than two hours past the scheduled training window, abandoning the pitch session entirely. European football governing bodies are watching the standoff closely, with reports indicating that UEFA is furious with the administrative disruption and expected to fine the association.

Players Weigh Collective Boycott Amid Public Pressure

The sudden fracture within the squad reflects mounting societal pressure across Ireland. More than 160 Irish sports figures signed an open letter demanding that the FAI reconsider fulfilling the fixtures, while demonstrators gathered outside the team’s Dublin hotel last week. In the city center along the River Liffey, trade union SIPTU erected a giant banner bearing a blood-stained football and urging players to follow their consciences.

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Inside the hotel, players debated whether to stage a squad-wide boycott that would scrap the fixture, though doing so would invite severe disciplinary sanctions from UEFA. At least five players have indicated they do not wish to face Israel, while others contemplate refusing traditional pre-match handshakes or donating their match bonuses to charity. Frustration among the athletes is directed squarely at association leadership. The FAI threw us under the bus, one unnamed Irish player told reporters before the team retreated indoors. You claim in the media that whoever plays are traitors. We are just football players. We are getting too involved in politics.

Mounting Sporting Woes and Managerial Friction

The administrative chaos compounds a miserable week for the team on the pitch. Hallgrímsson’s side arrived in Hungary already reeling from a 1–0 defeat to Kosovo in their opening Group 3 League B fixture. Preparations for that match were also disrupted when the squad struggled to secure an adequate training pitch in Pristina, forcing them to train on a soft, waterlogged surface at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

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I think there will be some tired legs, Hallgrímsson admitted regarding the poor pitch conditions. A defeat definitely puts you with your back to the wall; you have to win the next game.

Photo: irishtimes.com