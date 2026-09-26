Springboks Make 13 Changes to Play Australia in Perth After New Zealand Win

World champions South Africa take on Australia in a rugby test in Perth on Sunday. The Springboks make 13 changes following their 3-1 series victory over New Zealand, while the Wallabies look to test their new tactical setup under coach Les Kiss.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Massive Rotation and Milestone Caps in Perth

Expatriate South Africans in Western Australia are expected to turn out in droves at Perth stadium for this high-profile encounter. But the team they roar for will look radically different from the one that dismantled New Zealand 43-28 at Baltimore to seal a 3-1 series win in the inaugural “Greatest Rivalry.” The starting XV has been overhauled, leaving just two survivors from that triumph: lock Eben Etzebeth and winger Ethan Hooker.

Etzebeth extends his all-time record as the most capped Springbok, running out for his 147th test match. Meanwhile, center Andre Esterhuizen assumes the captaincy, becoming the 68th player to lead South Africa in test history.

Tactical Adjustments and the Aerial Battle

Wallabies coach Les Kiss has engineered a direct counter-measure by shifting Joseph-Aukuso Sua’alii to the left wing. Having spent the bulk of his 24 tests operating in the midfield channels at outside center, Sua’alii’s new defensive assignment is designed entirely to neutralize South Africa’s high-ball dominance alongside fullback Tom Wright and right winger Max Jorgensen.

South Africa introduces an entirely new-look front row featuring props Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Zachary Porthen alongside hooker Johan Grobbelaar. At halfback, two-time World Cup-winning flyhalf Handre Pollard returns from a calf injury to partner with fit-again scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, restoring veteran tactical control to the axis of the attack.

Perth Test Squad Comparison

Metric / Position Australia (Wallabies) South Africa (Springboks) Head Coach Les Kiss Recent Form 3 Wins, 1 Draw under Kiss 3-1 Series Win vs. New Zealand Key Personnel Shifts Sua’alii moves to Left Wing; Alaalatoa & Paenga-Amosa return 13 changes; Etzebeth & Hooker only retained starters Captain Harry Wilson Andre Esterhuizen

Wallabies Seeking the Ultimate Scalp

Australia’s preparation window in Western Australia has been laser-focused on matching the physicality of the reigning world champions. Western Force hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and prop Allan Alaalatoa return to the starting pack to bolster a forward unit that remains otherwise unchanged from the 28-28 draw against Argentina in Mendoza.

“We’ve had a solid preparation window here in Perth ahead of what’s going to be a massive test against South Africa,” Kiss said. “Playing against the No. 1 team in the world focuses the mind and we have worked hard on key areas to meet this challenge and continue to grow our game.”

Whether Kiss’s restructured backline and forward reinforcements can pierce a heavily rotated Springbok squad will define the narrative of this Western Australian showcase.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.