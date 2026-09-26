Han Chae-ah Shares Sweet Family Photo of Father-in-Law Cha Bum-Kun and 8-Year-Old Daughter

Han Chae-ah Shares Rare Family Stroll Featuring South Korean Football Legend Cha Bum-kun and 8-Year-Old Daughter

Actress Han Chae-ah posted a warm update on September 26, 2026, sharing photos of a neighborhood walk featuring her father-in-law, South Korean football legend Cha Bum-kun, and her eight-year-old daughter. The post highlighted a quiet family moment following a break in the local weather.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Walking Through the Neighborhood Garden

The shared photographs captured an outdoor stroll near the family home after the rain cleared. Grandfather Cha Bum-kun was seen holding his granddaughter’s hand tightly as the two walked together through the garden. Han Chae-ah captioned the update, "Fortunately, the rain stopped, so we went for a walk in front of the house with Grandfather."

The post quickly drew attention due to the noticeable growth of the child. Observers noted that the eight-year-old boasts a tall stature and proportional figure, reflecting the athletic background of her family. Han Chae-ah married Cha Se-ji—the youngest son of Cha Bum-kun—in 2018, welcoming their daughter in October of that same year.

Generational Athletic Lineage and Public Life

The family dynamic brings together figures from distinct spheres of South Korean public life. Cha Bum-kun remains a South Korean football legend. Meanwhile, Han Chae-ah balances her active career as an actress with direct digital engagement through her personal YouTube channel.

Throughout her public life, Han Chae-ah has consistently showcased affection for her father-in-law. Similarly, Cha Bum-kun has openly expressed his deep fondness for his granddaughter, a dynamic reflected in the cozy scenes captured during their neighborhood walks.

Family Overview & Key Dates Family Member Role / Significance Key Milestones Cha Bum-kun Football Legend / Grandfather South Korean football legend. Han Chae-ah Actress / Mother Married into the Cha family in 2018; active in television and digital content. Cha Se-ji Youngest Son / Father Married Han Chae-ah in 2018. Daughter Granddaughter / Child Born in October 2018; recently highlighted in family walk updates at age 8.

The Takeaway on the Cha Family’s Public Presence

As the younger generation grows within a prominent athletic and artistic lineage, updates shared by family members offer a grounded look at their domestic life. By balancing active professional careers in entertainment and sports history with everyday family moments, the household maintains a steady and warm connection with the public.