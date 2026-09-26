Perseid Meteor and LST-1 Telescope over La Palma | APOD

On August 15, high above the Observatorio del Roque de los Muchachos at La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spain, a Perseid meteor streaked through the night sky. The celestial event was captured alongside the central Milky Way and the 23-meter diameter mirror of the prototype Large-Sized Telescope (LST-1), with individual mirror segments reflecting the bright atmospheric flash.

A Perseid Meteor Caught in Giant Mirrors

Engineering for Ultra-Brief Flashes

The LST-1 operates as the initial telescope built at the northern hemisphere site of the Cherenkov Telescope Array Observatory. Constructed featuring 198 hexagonal mirror segments and a large, high-efficiency, pixelized camera, the hardware is designed to detect extremely brief, atmospheric visible light flashes.

These flashes last about a billionth of a second. They are triggered by energetic gamma-rays originating from cosmic sources such as distant active galaxies and gamma-ray bursts. Ordinarily focused on these high-energy phenomena, the August 15 event showed how individual mirror segments also catch atmospheric flashes like the Perseid meteor featured in the daily astronomy picture.

Shifting Digital Addresses for Daily Astronomy

The image appeared as part of the daily astronomy picture series, which showcases a different photograph of the universe each day accompanied by a brief explanation from a professional astronomer. Alongside this visual capture, institutional updates indicate that the main NASA site for these daily features is moving from apod.nasa.gov to science.nasa.gov/apod, with image submission email addresses updated accordingly.

Anchoring Ground-Based Gamma-Ray Astronomy

The LST-1 prototype remains central to operations at the Canary Islands site. It connects large-scale ground-based gamma-ray astronomy with serendipitous atmospheric observations, perfectly demonstrated by the Perseid meteor reflection recorded on August 15.