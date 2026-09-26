Roger Clemens stands on the verge of his 300th career victory in June 2003, maintaining a dominance defined by his 95 mph heater and competitive intensity. Approaching his 41st birthday, the New York Yankees pitcher commands a historical legacy that places him among baseball’s elite pitching greats.

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Inside the Locker Room: The Mystery of the E-22 Case

Resting quietly at the foot of Roger Clemens’s locker in the New York Yankees clubhouse sits a rectangular, steel-reinforced black case labeled with the white code E-22 and the initials M.I.B. For the first four days of the typical five-day pitching rotation, the case serves as a mundane piece of furniture, holding water bottles, caps, and morning correspondence. But when the fifth day arrives, everything changes.

Clemens unlocks the case with a sharp metallic snap, warning teammates to look away from whatever resides inside. Rivals like Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez and centerfielder Bernie Williams have openly wondered what fuels the intense drive of a pitcher who has logged over 60,000 pitches. Yet the true engine of Clemens’s success is a rare combination of psychological ferocity and an elite pitching arsenal that continues to baffle hitters.

Historical Standing Among the 300-Win Club

With 299 career victories against 154 losses, Clemens sits on the precipice of a milestone reached by only 20 other men in Major League Baseball history. His winning percentage of .660 places him in elite historical company, trailing only a select group of pitchers from earlier eras. But the raw win total tells only part of the story.

Pitcher Career Record Winning Percentage Era Context Roger Clemens 299-154 .660 Modern Era Tom Seaver Modern Era Walter Johnson

When evaluated using relative ERA—a metric that compares a pitcher to their respective league while accounting for ballpark factors—Clemens outperforms nearly every member of the 300-win club. Only Walter Johnson and Lefty Grove boast superior relative marks, underscoring how Clemens dominated an era featuring some of the most potent offensive lineups and advanced hitting strategies in baseball history.

The Upper East Side and the Road to Number 300

A raw, rainy Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side provides a fitting backdrop for a pitcher whose grit matches the austere city surroundings. Just a night prior, Clemens earned victory number 299 by defeating the Boston Red Sox 4-2 in Boston. The final pitch of his 100-pitch outing was a devastating 89 mph splitter that dropped sharply to strike out Doug Mirabelli with the tying run stranded on third base in the sixth frame.

As bullpen catcher Mike Borzello joked following the performance, expecting Clemens to simply hand over his stuff when he eventually retires is an impossible proposition. For now, the focus remains locked entirely on the next start, the next batter, and the relentless pursuit of power that has defined nearly two decades of dominance in the majors.