11-Year-Old Esports Prodigy Yuki Kurihara Wins Asian Games Gold

Japan’s 11-year-old esports prodigy Yuki Kurihara secured a gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Saturday, dominating a field of competitors up to three times his age in the puzzle game Puyo Puyo Champions.

As the youngest athlete in host country Japan’s Asian Games history, the bespectacled primary school student moved through the tournament unruffled, culminating in a 10-2 victory in the gold medal match. Despite the decisive win, Kurihara admitted he felt too self-conscious to celebrate openly.

“To be completely honest, I felt a bit embarrassed, so I couldn’t really show my expressions or change my face much,” Kurihara explained after the match.

### Road to the Gold Medal Match

Puyo Puyo Champions challenges players to clear colored blobs from their screens by aligning and popping them. Kurihara cruised through the earlier rounds with commanding performances, demonstrating the skill that earned him a professional license in April.

In the semifinals, he faced 28-year-old Tanarak Wongkitkun of Thailand, a relative veteran in the bracket, defeating him 10-1 to lock in at least a silver medal.

The final match pitted him against 24-year-old Kang Dongshin of South Korea. After dropping the opening game to fall behind 1-0, Kurihara rallied to take control and secure the 10-2 final score. When he clinched the victory, he maintained his composure without breaking into a smile.

### Podium and Balancing Life Outside Esports

Standing on the podium, Kurihara offered a slight bow to the arena and a modest wave while receiving his medal.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “The gold medal is really beautiful, shiny and heavy. Also, the plush toy is super cute, and it’s cool that it is gold-colored too.”

Kurihara began playing Puyo Puyo during his first year of primary school and quickly transitioned from casual play to winning competitive tournaments. Regularly defeating adult competitors, he manages his gaming commitments alongside academic schedules.

“It’s hard having to balance it with school and cram school, but it’s really fun,” he noted ahead of the competition.

While the Asian Games, first contested in 1951, maintain no public records of the youngest medalists in tournament history, youth success is not unprecedented in recent editions. At the 2018 Jakarta Games, Indonesia’s Bunga Nyimas claimed a bronze medal in women’s skateboarding at age 12, while Cui Chenxi won gold in women’s street skateboarding at 13 during the Hangzhou Games three years ago.