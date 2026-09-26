Josie and Devin use extreme role-play and nonmonogamy in their sex life

Josie and Devin, a married couple in their thirties, have transformed their intimate life into a high-stakes theatrical production featuring a rotating cast of characters, including a “lumbering idiot” named Cletus. By utilizing extreme role-play and nonmonogamy, the couple manages a complex power dynamic where psychological control and the removal of intimacy serve as the primary drivers of desire.

For most, the bedroom is a place of vulnerability. For Josie and Devin, it’s a stage. Their approach to sex isn’t about the traditional “making love” narrative; it’s about the thrill of the persona. Whether they are storm-chasing meteorologists or a Russian massage therapist in Queens, they use these alter egos to balance their differing needs for intimacy and control.

The Psychology of the “Lumbering Idiot”

At the center of their creative repertoire is Cletus. He isn’t a real person, but a character played by Devin—a sweaty, unwieldy farmhand who smells of milk and hay. In this scenario, Cletus is the “uncontrollable horndog,” while Josie assumes the role of the lady of the house, directing the scene from a psychological distance.

This specific dynamic solves a fundamental tension in their relationship: the struggle between topping and bottoming. While both women identify as tops, the Cletus fantasy allows them to experiment. Devin gets to embody a physically dominant, animalistic force, while Josie maintains the ultimate power by forcing Cletus to beg for her attention after his imaginary exploits with milkmaids.

This isn’t just about costumes or red bandanas. It’s about a specific psychological detachment. Josie admits she is turned on by a lack of intimacy, noting that the more impersonal the encounter, the better. By stepping into a character, she removes the emotional weight of the act, allowing her to engage without the vulnerability that often accompanies traditional intimacy.

From COVID Gloves to Russian Massage Parlors

The couple’s descent into deep role-play wasn’t planned; it was a byproduct of the pandemic. The catalyst was surprisingly mundane: the blue nitrile gloves used for unpacking groceries during COVID-19. This small sensory trigger led to a doctor-patient scenario, which opened the floodgates for more complex narratives.

Their “scenes” have since evolved into detailed worlds. One involves a storm-chasing team trapped in a Midwestern tornado shelter with a group of cheerleaders, where the urgency of a looming natural disaster creates a “fuck or die” timeline. Another features Magda, a 57-year-old, heavy-smoking Russian massage therapist in Queens. Magda represents a “service top”—a woman who is tough and professional, yet dedicated to her clients’ satisfaction.

These characters act as alter egos for Devin, who enjoys exploring different versions of physically strong women. The process mirrors improv comedy; they riff on motivations and sexual triggers, rolling with the narrative even when the plot becomes absurd.

The Tension Between Intimacy and Performance

While their sex life is described as the most exciting in their friend group, it reveals a stark divide in how the two partners view connection. Devin expresses a desire for more “regular” sex—the kind of intimacy where she simply fucks her wife. However, Josie finds that very intimacy difficult to manage.

The use of role-play serves as a bridge. By introducing elements of danger, helplessness, and power differentials, they create a safe space to explore desires that might feel overwhelming or unappealing in a standard domestic setting. The “information gap” in their relationship is filled by these characters; where emotional intimacy fails, the performance succeeds.

Their secret to success lies in a combination of absolute trust and a commitment to the bit. As Devin puts it, the key to a good scene is not breaking character, even when the situation becomes laughable. They’ve turned the bedroom into a laboratory for identity, proving that for some, the most authentic connection is found when you’re pretending to be someone else entirely.

Is the pursuit of “excitement” in a long-term relationship dependent on the death of intimacy, or is role-play simply a more sophisticated way of achieving it? If you’ve ever felt the spark fade in your own partnership, would you be willing to invite a “Cletus” into your bedroom to save it?