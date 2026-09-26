Facebook Found Liable for Privacy Deception in New Mexico Court

A New Mexico jury has found Facebook liable for deceiving users regarding data privacy protections on its social media platform, marking another significant legal blow for the tech giant. The verdict, delivered on a Friday, follows a two-week trial centered on a third-party personality quiz that harvested data from approximately 87 million profiles.

New Mexico Jury Finds Facebook Liable for Privacy Deception

The legal fallout stems from scrutiny over how user information was handled and subsequently funneled to the now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. That data harvesting operation ultimately fed targeted political advertisements, including efforts tied to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Targeting Historical Data-Sharing Practices

This trial targeted the platform’s historical data-sharing practices and the transparency of its privacy controls. Legal representatives argued that the company misled users into believing their data was secure from external monetization and harvesting by third-party developers.

The Looming Threat of Statutory Penalties

With the liability phase concluded, the focus shifts to financial penalties. The judge presiding over the case must now determine the final payout. Legal counsel representing the state have asked for the statutory maximum penalty of 5,000 dollars per infraction.

Given the user base impacted, that calculation threatens to add substantial figures to a cumulative regulatory bill that has already cost the company billions of dollars.

Revisiting the Cambridge Analytica Scandal

The New Mexico proceedings revisited the mechanics of the scandal, examining how a third-party personality quiz collected information from profiles to sell to Cambridge Analytica.

State-Level Regulators Test Consumer Protection Statutes