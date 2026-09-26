Oregon and USC to face off in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 26

The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans are set to clash in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 26, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. As both programs face crucial stretches of the college football season, the latest betting markets list Oregon as a -3.5 favorite on the spread, with a moneyline of -162. USC enters the matchup as a +3.5 underdog at +134 on the moneyline, while the over/under total sits at 61.5 points.

I’ve watched both teams face distinct tests early in the year. Oregon enters Week 4 looking to build on the momentum of a much-needed get-healthy performance, while USC aims to clean up defensive vulnerabilities following a narrow escape on the road.

Ducks Seeking Offensive Rhythm and Line Stability

No program needed a reset quite like Oregon did following a turbulent opening stretch. After stumbling out of the gate against Boise State—where the Ducks struggled to generate separation despite posting a 99% post-game win expectancy—matters worsened in Week 2 during a decisive loss to Oklahoma State. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning shouldered the blame for miscues, including an 0-for-3 effort on fourth down paired with a 5-for-14 conversion rate on third down.

The offensive line has faced heavy scrutiny as quarterback Dante Moore has absorbed 20 pressures this season. The signal-caller’s pressure-to-sack ratio has jumped from 16% in 2025 up to 30%. However, a dominant 84-0 demolition of Portland State in Week 3 provided a statistical and psychological palate cleanser. Prior to that blowout, Oklahoma State linebackers had reportedly picked up on footwork tendencies that tipped Moore’s pre-snap intentions—an issue coaches successfully ironed out. On the defensive side, the Ducks boast a secondary featuring cornerbacks Na’eem Offord and Ify Obidegwu, who have combined for four pass breakups to anchor the unit at 14th in PFF coverage grading.

Trojans Battling Defensive Concerns and Time Zone Travel

USC arrives at this conference showdown after small cracks in their early-season box scores turned into major fissures in Week 3. Playing their fourth consecutive game, the Trojans traveled across time zones to face Rutgers in Piscataway. Though USC escaped with a 42-35 road victory at SHI Stadium, the defense surrendered 460 total yards and four touchdowns across five red-zone trips by the Scarlet Knight offense.

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The Trojans survived thanks to splash plays, notably safety Prophet Brown returning an interception 99 yards for a pick-six, alongside an early takeaway that set up a short field. Defensive struggles have plagued USC under coordinator Gary Patterson, with the unit falling outside the top 100 in Passing Success Rate allowed and Pass EPA allowed. The Trojans also sit in the bottom 20 in Havoc metrics. Offensively, quarterback Jayden Maiava has posted a stellar 12:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, though his big-time throw rate has dipped despite clean pockets.

Matchup Outlook and What Lies Ahead

Alternative wagering perspectives highlight a tight contest. Handicappers at Sportsgambler.com have noted that USC has covered the +2.5 line in 11 consecutive home games and 16 of their last 20 outings, projecting a competitive margin where a speculative correct score of 31-27 in favor of the Trojans remains a plausible outcome. Player props also point toward an under on Dante Moore’s passing yardage line set at 271.5 yards (-114).

As both teams prepare for Saturday night under the bright lights of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, execution in the trenches will dictate the outcome. Kickoff coverage begins live on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET. We welcome your thoughts and predictions in the comments below, and be sure to share this breakdown with fellow college football fans.