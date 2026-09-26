Lula’s reelection bid threatened by cost-of-living pressures

As Brazil heads toward next month’s presidential election, lingering cost-of-living pressures are threatening 80-year-old President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s bid for a fourth term. Despite declining inflation and low unemployment, many working-class voters like Kleyton Zacarioto feel crushed by high food prices and household debt, creating a tight race against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

The Butcher Shop Reality Versus Macroeconomic Data

Inside a butcher shop near the historic center of São Paulo, customer traffic has dwindled over the years. Kleyton Zacarioto, a 39-year-old worker at the shop, points directly to a long stretch of soaring food prices as the culprit. This ongoing strain on household budgets has driven him to oppose President Lula’s upcoming reelection bid.

Zacarioto acknowledges that Lula accomplished positive things during his first term in the 2000s. Even so, he insists that anyone earning the minimum wage faces virtually no path forward in the current economic environment. Here is why that matters: Zacarioto’s sentiment captures a widespread political liability for incumbent leaders globally following the pandemic.

President Lula has actively asked voters for patience while pointing to record-low unemployment, narrowing inequality, and moderating inflation. “I know that it is not good yet, but I guarantee that inflation will remain under control,” Lula promised in a recent campaign spot. He added that he understands what it feels like when money runs out before the end of the month.

The Vibecession Hits Brazil’s Working Families

Economic experts describe a profound disconnect between official macroeconomic data and the daily financial reality experienced by Brazilian households. Thomas Traumann, a political analyst and author, notes that while every primary economic indicator suggests the government has performed well, citizens simply disagree based on their day-to-day lives.

Felipe Nunes, founder and CEO of the polling firm Quaest, emphasizes that voters ultimately judge the health of the economy by their ability to pay bills, purchase everyday goods, and achieve personal milestones. A September poll published by Quaest revealed that nearly half of all Brazilians believe the economy worsened over the past year, while only 19% reported an improvement.

Behind this negative sentiment lie structural pressures that macro indicators often fail to capture fully. Although food price inflation has cooled significantly—with prices actually dipping between June and August—years of aggressive prior increases leave current costs far above pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, household debt service without mortgages climbed to a record level of 26.6% of income in June, according to Central Bank data.

High Interest Rates and Political Fallout

Several financial factors compound the squeeze on everyday consumers. Rapidly expanding fintech firms have pushed accessible credit carrying high interest rates, while a massive online betting boom has absorbed billions of reais in household earnings. Brazil’s benchmark interest rate sits at 13.75%, ranking among the highest real interest rates globally as the central bank manages monetary policy.

Photo: at.marketscreener.com

Capitalizing on this widespread economic anxiety, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro—son of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, who remains barred from running following a conviction for an attempted coup—has made cost-of-living concerns the anchor of his campaign. He frequently contrasts current supermarket prices with those recorded during his father’s administration.

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In response, Lula’s campaign team launched a website titled “Market of Lies” to counter opposition claims and filed a formal complaint with the Superior Electoral Court accusing the senator’s camp of misrepresenting prices. With the election just weeks away, the ability of voters to separate improving national indicators from their personal purchasing power will likely decide the ultimate outcome.

Economic Indicator / Metric Current Data Point or Finding Household Debt Service (Non-Mortgage) Reached a record 26.6% of income in June (Central Bank data) Public Perception of Economy (Quaest Poll) Nearly 50% say it worsened; 19% say it improved Benchmark Interest Rate (Selic) 13.75%; among the highest real rates globally Key Presidential Contenders Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vs. Senator Flavio Bolsonaro

How do you see governments balancing positive national statistics against the lived financial realities of everyday citizens? Let us know your thoughts below.