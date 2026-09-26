UTMA 19 underway in Kaunas featuring Stanionis and Maslobojevas vs Dirkstys

The UTMA 19 combat sports tournament is officially underway at the Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas, featuring twelve main card bouts, Eimantas Stanionis’s professional boxing return, and a headline kickboxing clash between Sergejus Maslobojevas and Dominykas Dirkstys.

Following the early preliminary program, the schedule advances toward championship defenses and tournament quarterfinals.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Tournament Structure and High-Stakes Bouts

The evening features a packed lineup at the Kaunas venue. The marquee kickboxing matchup pits Sergejus Maslobojevas against Dominykas Dirkstys in a three-round bout under 94 kg. Both competitors secured victories at the UTMA 18 event in April, paving the way for this showdown. Prior to the main event, Eimantas Stanionis faces South African boxer Kaine Fourie in a ten-round professional boxing match up to 150 pounds, roughly 68 kg. Stanionis steps back into the ring following a hiatus of nearly a year, having last fought on September 27, 2025, at the same arena.

Championship titles are also on the line. Martynas Danius and Khyzeris Hayatas compete in a five-round battle to establish the inaugural UTMA 67 kg kickboxing champion. In another five-round title defense, 63,5 kg champion Dovydas Levickis defends his belt against Modestas Žmuidina for the first time.

The 81 kg Tournament and Preliminary Action

Four main card bouts serve as the quarterfinals for an 81 kg kickboxing tournament carrying an UTMA belt and a 50,000 euro prize. The quarterfinal pairings feature Tomas Banskis versus Mantvydas Perednis, Ričardas Kulis versus Isa Gočmen, Oskaras Buinickas versus Rodrigo Mineiro, and Deividas Jemeljanovas versus Arnoldas Misiūnas. Winners advance to the semifinals scheduled for October 24 in Vilnius, with the final slated for November 28 in Kaunas.

The preliminary program featured four kickboxing matches: Deividas Danyla against Evaldas Balsys under 67 kg, Ignas Pauliukevičius against Modestas Juodpusis under 95 kg, Nauris Lukošiūnas against Wojciech Kosowski under 75 kg, and Naglis Kanišauskas against Dovydas Girdzevičius under 91 kg. Earlier, the early preliminary program concluded with three matches. Žygimantas Kiudelis secured a knockout against Milanas Majauskas 33 seconds into the bout via a knee strike to the body. Deividas Žamba defeated Romualdas Augas by a judges’ decision after three rounds, marking the final professional appearance for Augas. In the final early preliminary bout, Dovydas Rimkus earned a technical knockout against Aleksandras Akanovičius in the second round following a flurry of strikes.

Event Segment Key Matchup / Category Format / Weight Main Event Sergejus Maslobojevas vs. Dominykas Dirkstys 3 rounds, kickboxing up to 94 kg Professional Boxing Eimantas Stanionis vs. Kaine Fourie 10 rounds, up to 150 lbs (~68 kg) Championship Defense Dovydas Levickis vs. Modestas Žmuidina 5 rounds, 63,5 kg title defense Tournament Quarterfinals 81 kg Bracket (4 Bouts) Quarterfinals for UTMA belt & €50,000 prize

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

References

LRT.lt reporting on UTMA 19 combat sports event data.

Kaunas Žalgiris Arena event schedule and fight card documentation.