Shamonda Virus Detected in Jersey, Raising Spread Concerns in British Isles

The emerging Shamonda virus, a midge-borne pathogen primarily spread by Culicoides biting midges, has been confirmed in cattle on the island of Jersey by the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). This detection marks the virus’s presence in the British Isles, raising regional biosecurity concerns.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What it is: Shamonda virus (SHAV) is a virus related to the Schmallenberg virus, spread mainly through midge bites.

Shamonda virus (SHAV) is a virus related to the Schmallenberg virus, spread mainly through midge bites. Clinical presentation: Infected cattle typically experience fever, diarrhea, lethargy, reduced milk production, and spontaneous abortions.

Infected cattle typically experience fever, diarrhea, lethargy, reduced milk production, and spontaneous abortions. Broader impact: Beyond cattle, the virus has been identified in sheep, goats, alpacas, and horses in several European countries, occasionally presenting with neurological complications.

Epidemiological Spread and Vector Dynamics Across Europe

The Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed this August that cattle in Jersey showed clinical signs consistent with infections documented across continental Europe. Suspected and confirmed cases of the virus have previously been reported in France, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria throughout the year. The Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI) in Germany has warned that the European variant of the Shamonda virus displays genetic differences compared to strains previously isolated in Africa and Asia. Because transmission relies on Culicoides midges, implementing effective prevention and control measures remains difficult.

The virus belongs to the same group of viruses as the Schmallenberg virus (SBV). While SBV caused congenital abnormalities and reproductive failure in ruminants, SHAV presents additional diagnostic complexities. Notably, SHAV has been detected in horses exhibiting neurological disease in Germany and Switzerland. This overlap is clinically significant because these neurological manifestations can mimic notifiable equine diseases such as West Nile fever, potentially complicating differential diagnoses for veterinary practitioners.

Diagnostic Protocols and Veterinary Surveillance

Although SHAV is not currently classified as a notifiable disease in the United Kingdom, APHA is actively encouraging close investigation of livestock and equine cases displaying compatible clinical signs. Diagnostic testing has been developed and is now accessible through APHA to support ongoing veterinary investigations. Livestock and equine owners concerned about potential infections are advised to contact their private veterinarian immediately. Veterinarians investigating livestock cases can coordinate with their local APHA Veterinary Investigation Centre, while equine cases should be directed to Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS). Regulatory authorities emphasize that if any notifiable disease is suspected, it must be reported immediately to APHA.

Pathogen Characteristic Shamonda Virus (SHAV) Schmallenberg Virus (SBV) Primary Vector Culicoides biting midges Culicoides biting midges Primary Hosts Cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, horses Cattle, sheep, goats Neurological Manifestations Documented in horses (Germany, Switzerland) Not typically recognized as a feature UK Regulatory Status Non-notifiable (investigation encouraged)

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Livestock owners must consult their private veterinarian promptly upon observing signs of unexplained fever, sudden drop in milk yield, lethargy, or reproductive loss, ensuring samples are routed to appropriate diagnostic channels like the APHA.

Photo: gov.uk

The confirmation of Shamonda virus in Jersey underscores the vulnerability of island regions to vector-borne livestock diseases moving across north-west Europe.

References:

UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) / Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). Emerging Shamonda virus detected in Jersey. August 2026.

Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI). European variant genetic analysis of Shamonda virus strains.

Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS). Veterinary guidance on neurological presentations in equines.

Disclaimer: This article is published for informational and educational purposes by Archyde.com and does not replace professional veterinary or public health advice.