Volkswagen and Audi Recall 2.86 Million Vehicles Over Steering Defect

Volkswagen Group has announced a global recall affecting 2.86 million Volkswagen (XETRA: VOW) and Audi (XETRA: NSLU) vehicles produced between September 2013 and July 2024. The safety action stems from a vulnerable steering gear bolt prone to moisture-induced corrosion, which can compromise steering control and increase crash risks.

The Bottom Line Scale of Impact: Exactly 2,86 million vehicles globally are targeted in this campaign, spanning multiple high-volume nameplates across Volkswagen and Audi lineups.

Exactly 2,86 million vehicles globally are targeted in this campaign, spanning multiple high-volume nameplates across Volkswagen and Audi lineups. The Mechanical Flaw: Moisture ingress can cause the right-hand steering rack mounting bolt to corrode, potentially fracturing under high-load maneuvers like low-speed parking.

Moisture ingress can cause the right-hand steering rack mounting bolt to corrode, potentially fracturing under high-load maneuvers like low-speed parking. Remediation Path: Authorized dealers are directed to inspect steering assemblies and replace the defective hardware with a corrosion-resistant variant at zero cost to vehicle owners.

Mapping the Global Footprint of Campaign 48VS and 48LG

The automotive sector is confronting precisely that dynamic as Volkswagen and its luxury subsidiary Audi execute a coordinated, multi-jurisdictional recall.

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority, known as the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), flagged the issue under specific internal tracking metrics. For Volkswagen, the remedy falls under campaign code 48VS with KBA reference 17016R. For Audi, the action is designated as campaign 48LG under KBA reference 17014R. The core mechanical failure involves a specific fastener securing the steering rack.

According to safety filings from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), moisture can penetrate the housing of the right-hand steering rack mounting bolt. Over time, this oxidation weakens the structural integrity of the fastener. If the bolt head shears off, the steering rack remains anchored by only a single mounting point.

Photo: quattroruote.it

Brand Affected Models Production Window Global Volume German Volume Volkswagen Golf, Golf Variant, Tiguan, Touran, Caddy Sept 2013 – July 2024 2.159.054 895.832 Audi Q3 Oct 2017 – May 2024 696.547 58.555

Here is the math on distribution: out of the 2.159.054 Volkswagen vehicles caught in the sweep worldwide, 895.832 reside inside the German domestic market. Meanwhile, Audi’s tally reaches 696.547 units globally for the Q3 model line, with 58.555 units localized in Germany. Cross-border regulatory filings show additional exposure in North America, where the NHTSA oversees a parallel recall covering 208,724 vehicles, including select 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan models, Atlas units from 2018 to 2019, and Audi Q3 units spanning 2019 to 2021.

Diagnostic Indicators and Workshop Procedures

Regulatory monitors and technical service bulletins indicate that a complete steering failure is most probable when lateral loads peak—specifically during tight parking maneuvers or low-velocity urban driving.

Photo: fortuneita.com

Drivers using compromised units are not entirely without warning signs. Technical documentation highlights that an failing steering mount often announces itself through distinct metallic rattling noises or heavy clunks originating from the front axle assembly. Fortunately, preliminary data compiled by the KBA confirms that no accidents, property damage, or personal injuries have been tied directly to the steering bolt fracture.

The corrective protocol is standardized across authorized dealer networks. Owners receive instructions to schedule service appointments where technicians inspect the steering rack mount and swap the susceptible hardware for a corrosion-resistant replacement part. Because these corrective actions are administered under mandatory manufacturer recall guidelines, the labor and parts replacement remain entirely free of charge for the consumer.

Financial Exposure and Operational Resilience