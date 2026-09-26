Sanae Takaichi speaks with Donald Trump after US-China WWII alliance remarks

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi engaged in a 20-minute telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on September 26, 2026, seeking clarification after Washington and Beijing invoked their World War II alliance during a bilateral summit at the White House, triggering anxiety in Tokyo over potential Chinese propaganda exploits.

Unpacking the White House WWII Alliance Rhetoric

Diplomatic channels between Washington and Tokyo experienced a sharp jolt this week following remarks made during the U.S.-China presidential summit on September 24, 2026. Prior to formal discussions at the White House, President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping by referring to China as a “wartime ally” from the Second World War. Trump explicitly highlighted the contributions of American volunteers who fought alongside Chinese forces against Japanese military aggression.

President Xi echoed this historical framing during a state dinner later that evening. The Chinese leader emphasized that over eighty years ago, the populations of both nations stood shoulder-to-shoulder against Japanese militarism, stating that a friendship forged in blood and fire must be passed down through generations. For Japanese officialdom, watching these historical narratives unfold at the highest levels of American diplomacy generated immediate unease.

Japanese newspapers, including the Yomiuri Shimbun, quickly criticized the summit optics, noting in an editorial that utilizing the meeting as a platform for anti-Japanese historical criticism was deeply regrettable. Meanwhile, the Nikkei warned that President Trump risks walking into a calculated propaganda trap set by Beijing regarding historical interpretations.

Tokyo Scrambles for Clarity and Secures Reassurance

Faced with unexpected historical parallels from Washington, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi moved swiftly to stabilize the bilateral partnership. On the night of September 26, 2026, Takaichi held a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence to outline the contents of a 20-minute phone conversation she had just concluded with President Trump.

Takaichi reported that she used the call to thoroughly review the topics discussed during the U.S.-China summit while firmly reiterating the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. She emphasized that she directly informed President Trump that the United States and Japan now stand as each other’s most trusted allies, committed to contributing jointly to global peace and stability. This outreach mirrors a similar telephone diplomacy effort undertaken by Takaichi last May following a prior round of U.S.-China talks.

Photo: v.daum.net

Key Diplomatic Engagements and Japanese Official Responses (September 2026) Date Event Japanese Official Response & Action September 24, 2026 U.S.-China Summit at the White House Tokyo monitors discussions as Presidents Trump and Xi invoke WWII “allies” status and historical resistance against Japan. September 26, 2026 Phone Call Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks with President Trump for 20 minutes to seek clarification and underscore U.S.-Japan ties. September 26, 2026 Press Conference at Prime Minister’s Office Takaichi publicly affirms that Japan and the U.S. remain the most trusted allies dedicated to international security.

Assessing the Reality of U.S.-China Convergence

Despite initial anxieties in political circles, senior officials within the Japanese Foreign Ministry have urged calm. A high-ranking ministry official characterized the summit outcomes as falling entirely within anticipated parameters, noting that tangible policy collaboration resulting from the meeting sits remarkably close to zero.

다카이치 日총리, 트럼프와 통화…"미일동맹 강화" / 연합뉴스TV (YonhapnewsTV)

Japanese governance insiders suggest that even as Washington and Beijing manage their high-level communications, structural friction over advanced technologies like semiconductors remains. Economic security cooperation between Washington and Tokyo remains deeply institutionalized, leaving little room for systemic cracks in the bilateral architecture.

With at least two more U.S.-China presidential meetings expected before the end of the year, the Japanese government plans to maintain continuous high-level contacts with American counterparts. By cementing security coordination proactively, Tokyo intends to neutralize any further attempts by Beijing to use wartime history for modern diplomatic advantage.