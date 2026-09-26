Warren Buffett’s Leadership Advice: How Jane Fraser and Top CEOs Prioritize Attitude Over Talent

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser uses Warren Buffett's leadership strategy—advising executives to postpone angry responses and criticize only by category—to handle tense workplace negotiations, manage corporate restructurings, and eliminate toxic employees. Speaking at an event at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in February, Fraser shared that the legendary investor and former Berkshire Hathaway head offered guidance on how to handle difficult people and tense workplace situations.

Applying Warren Buffett’s Golden Rules

Buffett’s first piece of advice focused on cooling down before reacting. He said, ‘You can always call them an a–hole tomorrow.’ Really good piece of advice, Fraser recalled, adding that leaders should never respond to an email in anger (Fortune). Buffett also taught her to praise by name and criticize by category, ensuring individual employees receive recognition for good work without anyone being singled out when issues arise. Fraser noted that Buffett’s lesson proved especially helpful when an activist investor pressured the bank, teaching her that empathy provides a competitive edge.

Managing Culture and Removing Toxic Talent

Fraser, who became CEO in 2021 as the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank, has prioritized removing toxic individuals from Citigroup during a multiyear restructuring. She noted that while good people in a bad culture can help fix it, constant negativity drains energy. Other chief executives similarly emphasize the power of mindset, with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy noting that attitude heavily impacts long-term success, and former Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach stating that The attitude that you bring to the office—and to your employees, your peers, and the people you serve alongside every day—is what ultimately will determine a lot of your success, (Fortune).