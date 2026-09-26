Raul Rosas Jr. to Make History as Second-Youngest UFC Headliner

Santa Rosa native Raul Rosas Jr. is set to become the second-youngest headliner in UFC history at 21 years and 11 months old, facing 39-year-old Raoni Barcelos in a bantamweight main event at UFC Vegas 121 on September 26, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

Fantasy & Market Impact Rosas Jr. enters the main event carrying a five-fight win streak, offering significant momentum for fantasy bantamweight rosters following his unanimous decision victory over Rob Font.

The 18-year age gap creates intriguing betting angles, with Barcelos bringing veteran ranking security (No. 9 meta ranking) against the surging grappling volume of “El Niño Problema.”

Historic Octagon Milestone for the Santa Rosa Prospect

The tape is set for a milestone night in Las Vegas as Raul Rosas Jr. steps into his first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship main event. Growing up in Santa Rosa and attending Elsie Allen and Montgomery high schools, Rosas has rapidly accelerated through the bantamweight ranks since earning his contract on the Contender Series in 2022 by defeating Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision.

At 21 years and 11 months old, Rosas stands as the second-youngest headliner in promotional history. The only fighter to top a card at a younger age was Paige VanZant, who was 21 years and 8 months old when she faced Rose Namajunas in December 2015. Rosas enters the cage as the youngest fighter of Mexican descent to headline a UFC event.

“It means a lot, to be honest; I’m just thankful to God for the opportunity and I can’t wait to keep stacking them up because God willing, this is going to be the first of many,” Rosas stated during the media day press conference. “I visualized it for a long time and now I’m living it.”

Navigating the Tactical Divide Against Raoni Barcelos

Standing across the canvas is a battle-tested adversary in Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos. At 39 years old, Barcelos carries the No. 9 meta ranking and a matching five-fight win streak into the Meta Apex. The 18-year age gap between the two combatants marks the fourth-largest age disparity in UFC history, pitting youthful explosiveness against seasoned craft.

Barcelos’ recent run features statement victories over Payton Talbott, former champion Cody Garbrandt, Ricky Simón, and Montel Jackson. That resurgence follows a rocky period between 2021 and 2023, showcasing the veteran’s resilience and improved striking-to-grappling transitions.

Fighter Age UFC Ranking (Media/Meta) Current Win Streak Raul Rosas Jr. 21 No. 12 / Unranked 5 Fights Raoni Barcelos 39 No. 13 / No. 9 5 Fights

Rosas acknowledges the magnitude of the tactical challenge ahead. “I don’t see an old guy; I see an experienced fighter,” Rosas said. “I think he’s going to bring some new things out of me that you guys haven’t seen because he’s going to make me work for a lot of things.”

The Path to Bantamweight Contention

After experiencing his lone professional setback against Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision in his sophomore UFC outing, Rosas has engineered a systematic stylistic evolution. He rebounded with a quick TKO over Terrence Mitchell, picked up 2024 victories against Ricky Turcios and Aoriqileng, won in 2025 against Vince Morales, and secured a key win over Rob Font back in March.

Photo: heavy.com

Rosas has made clear his intention to avoid the judges’ scorecards entirely, targeting a stoppage that validates his spot among the division’s elite.

“I think a big finish over somebody like Barcelos is going to definitely put me up there for big fights,” Rosas noted. With the bantamweight division constantly shifting, Saturday night's main event offers both athletes a definitive springboard toward championship contention.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.