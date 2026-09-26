Mecca Pact faces operational test as Houthi forces expand

Signed on August 7, 2026, the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement established a collective defense framework between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan, extending mutual security guarantees across three key regional powers. Less than two months later, the pact is facing its defining operational test as Houthi forces expand their positions around the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb, pushing regional leaders to determine how a traditional defense pact responds to armed non-state actors backed by external powers.

Military Consultations and Institutional Testing

The immediate security escalation has moved the Mecca Pact from diplomatic theory into active crisis management. On September 25, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan met to review arrangements for an urgent summit of their chiefs of staff to establish concrete mechanisms for supporting Saudi Arabia under the pact. The ministerial meeting featured a direct condemnation of recent attacks targeting Saudi civilian and economic infrastructure, alongside renewed calls to secure vital maritime navigation routes.

The escalation centers on sustained Houthi operations, including missile and drone attacks claimed against Riyadh and energy facilities in southern Saudi cities. Reuters reported that these actions followed previous strikes that wounded 73 people, prompting a fresh offensive by Saudi-backed Yemeni forces to reclaim lost ground around strategic territory.

The Challenge of Non-State Attribution

The core difficulty facing the Mecca Pact partners is the structural mismatch between conventional collective-defense commitments and the realities of modern asymmetric warfare. Unlike the 1991 Gulf War, where a coalition confronted regular state armed forces operating within defined boundaries, current threats involve non-state actors such as the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Iran-aligned Iraqi factions. These groups possess local political objectives while receiving varying degrees of material support, training, and operational backing from Iran.

This dynamic complicates legal and military attribution. An attack may serve Iranian strategic interests or rely on Iranian-supplied hardware without having been directly ordered by Tehran. Consequently, the pact’s military leadership must determine the threshold at which external support activates collective defense, and whether a proportionate response should target the non-state actor directly, the host territory from which a strike originated, or the external sponsor.

Adding new military partners does not automatically resolve the attribution dilemma. While Türkiye brings NATO experience, extensive armed forces, and a growing defense industry, and Pakistan contributes substantial military capacity alongside the strategic weight of a nuclear-armed state without extending a nuclear umbrella, both nations maintain independent diplomatic and economic ties with Iran. Turkish officials have stated that Ankara could help meet Saudi military requirements as Houthi attacks intensify, but operational capabilities alone cannot substitute for clear, agreed procedures governing crisis coordination and legal responsibility.

Balancing Alliances and Regional Diplomacy

The practical value of the Mecca Pact is being closely watched against simultaneous diplomatic and military tracks. Axios reported that Saudi-Israeli discussions, assisted by United States Central Command (CENTCOM), have focused on possible support options against the Houthis. At the same time, Pakistani officials clarified on September 10 that no military response under the agreement had yet been formally discussed, highlighting the ongoing gap between a collective political promise and an operational defense response.

Photo: middleeastmonitor.com

Simultaneously, the US National Defense Strategy published on January 23 assigns regional partners primary responsibility for their own deterrence and defense. While Washington maintains support for Gulf cooperation and Israel, regional states face the prospect that their assessment of an emergency may diverge from American priorities, making indigenous security frameworks a practical necessity.

MECCA JOINT DEFENSE AGREEMENT: 'The Houthis Are The Pact's First Real Test'

Author Rashed M. Aba-Namay argues that the pact should evolve beyond a closed military alliance into a gradual, inclusive regional compact. By incorporating reciprocal rules on non-aggression, joint investigations of disputed attacks, and critical infrastructure protection, the framework could eventually open to Iran, Iraq, and other neighboring states. Such an expansion would seek to address the root causes of non-state violence rather than relying solely on military deterrence.

For now, the tripartite partnership must manage immediate operational demands. The upcoming chiefs of staff meeting will weigh technical negotiations on interoperable defenses, integrated early-warning systems, and agreed protocols for protecting maritime trade before a wider regional confrontation takes hold.