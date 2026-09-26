J Infratech files DRHP with SEBI for Rs 600 crore IPO

Haryana-based engineering, procurement, and construction firm J Infratech Ltd has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering to raise Rs 600 crore through a fresh issue of shares, alongside an offer for sale of 1 crore equity shares by promoters.

The Bottom Line Issue Structure: The proposed IPO combines a fresh issue worth Rs 600 crore and a promoter offer for sale of 1 crore equity shares, with a potential pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 120 crore that would proportionately reduce the fresh issue size.

The proposed IPO combines a fresh issue worth Rs 600 crore and a promoter offer for sale of 1 crore equity shares, with a potential pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 120 crore that would proportionately reduce the fresh issue size. Use of Proceeds: Capital raised will primarily target working capital requirements, debt repayment or prepayment, and general corporate purposes.

Capital raised will primarily target working capital requirements, debt repayment or prepayment, and general corporate purposes. Operational Footprint: Operating since its origins as Jandu Construction Co in 2005 and converted in 2019, the firm had completed 35 projects and was executing 46 projects across 16 states and three Union Territories as of July 31, 2026.

Deconstructing the DRHP and Capital Structure According to the draft red herring prospectus filed with the market regulator, J Infratech is moving to tap public markets to shore up its balance sheet. Here is the math: the primary vehicle is a fresh issue targeted at Rs 600 crore, supplemented by an offer for sale of 1 crore equity shares from existing promoters. But the capital structure carries a built-in adjustment mechanism. Management is evaluating a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 120 crore prior to the main public share sale. Should that private placement execute successfully, the size of the fresh issue will decrease by the corresponding amount.

Execution Track Record Across States The company traces its operational roots to 2005 through partnership firm Jandu Construction Co before converting to its current corporate structure in 2019. Data provided in the regulatory filings indicates a geographically diversified order book. By the close of July 2026, the firm had successfully completed 35 projects while actively executing 46 ongoing contracts spread across 16 states and three Union Territories.

Advisory Roster and Listing Plans The company has structured its advisory team to handle the regulatory and distribution phases of the public offering. Systematix Corporate Services is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies serves as the registrar for the offer. Following the completion of the regulatory review process and subsequent share allocation, the equity shares are slated for dual listing on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. Proceeds from the offering will be deployed toward funding essential working capital and extinguishing or servicing existing debt obligations.