Pope Leo XIV celebrates open-air Mass in Paris for 700,000 people

An estimated 700,000 faithful and curious onlookers flooded the Champs-Élysées avenue and the Place de la Concorde in central Paris on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, to witness Pope Leo XIV celebrate an open-air Mass. Marking one of the largest public Catholic gatherings France has seen in years and the first official papal visit to the country, the 71-year-old pontiff journeyed through the heart of the French capital in an open-top popemobile before presiding over the massive liturgy.

A Historic Turnout Along the Champs-Élysées

The scale of Saturday’s gathering caught local authorities by surprise. While the Vatican estimated the crowd at 700,000, other reports placed the attendance closer to 800,000. The unexpectedly large turnout prompted Paris police to open two overflow sites to accommodate the sea of people pressing tightly against security barriers.

Phones flashed and rose high above the crowd as onlookers captured the fleeting moment. Pope Leo XIV stopped frequently during his procession down the iconic avenue, blessing babies passed forward by volunteers and greeting people with disabilities positioned in the front ranks. As the 71-year-old leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics took to the stage under a giant white canopy at the Place de la Concorde, a choir and organ music drifted across the tree-lined boulevard just as the sun broke through the grey skies.

Core Messages of Faith, Materialism, and Human Connection

Delivering his homily in French, the American-born pope—whose name is Robert Francis Prevost—urged Catholics to seek happiness in faith rather than material things. “Only God can fill the emptiness within us,” he told the massive assembly, his voice echoing from massive speakers while helicopters buzzed overhead.

Addressing the rich history of Catholicism in France, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the nation’s spiritual heritage and its many saints. “Seeing you gathered here, the heirs of France’s long and beautiful history of faith, I say to you: Drink from the source that is the pierced heart of Jesus, who alone can quench our thirst for God, life, truth, unity, peace, communion, and happiness,” he said. He also made a direct point to speak to the younger generation present in the French capital, declaring to them, “You are today’s church.”

On the Ground With Volunteers and Worshippers

Behind the scenes, volunteers worked to keep the massive logistics running smoothly. Angèle, a member of the French Scouts organisation who traveled from Rouen in Normandy, spent her day handing out French and Vatican flags and helping lost attendees find their way around road closures. “Seeing the Pope in France is a once-in-a-lifetime event. So when I received an email asking me to volunteer for his visit, I said yes straight away,” she explained.

Photo: nypost.com

Working alongside her in a fluorescent yellow T-shirt was 60-year-old Frédéric, a volunteer of major Catholic gatherings who previously assisted during the pope’s visit to Marseille. Marie-Élisabeth and Marie-Madeleine, two nuns from Autun in France’s Burgundy region, viewed the Mass as a vital statement of presence. “We live in an individualistic society. France is a place where power and money reign supreme, there is not enough openness between people here,” Marie-Madeleine noted, praising the pontiff for having the courage to go against the grain.

Paris native Philippe Baptiste captured the sentiment drawing so many out to witness the pontiff firsthand, telling reporters that the pope’s approachable demeanor and clear communication resonate deeply with the faithful. As the four-day apostolic journey continues, this monumental gathering firmly cements a new chapter for the Church in France.