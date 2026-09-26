Ben Crump Reveals New Phone Data in Nolan Wells Death Investigation

At a Thursday press conference in Orlando, Florida, attorney Ben Crump revealed critical new digital evidence regarding the phone of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, whose death following a Fourth of July celebration on Horn Island has prompted intense public scrutiny, legal battles, and a recent grand jury decision.

The Bottom Line

Digital Recovery Delays: Digital forensic expert Andrew Garrett spent 30 hours extracting data from Wells’ phone, discovering that Snapchat messages had been deleted between the time Wells last held the device and when his parents received it.

Digital forensic expert Andrew Garrett spent 30 hours extracting data from Wells’ phone, discovering that Snapchat messages had been deleted between the time Wells last held the device and when his parents received it. Legal Stalemates: Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath notified Wells’ mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, via a text message that a 23-person grand jury returned a “no true bill” on September 18, declining to issue criminal indictments due to insufficient evidence.

Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath notified Wells’ mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, via a text message that a 23-person grand jury returned a “no true bill” on September 18, declining to issue criminal indictments due to insufficient evidence. Unresolved Concerns: Recovered messages indicated that some of Wells’ friends held safety concerns regarding individuals on Horn Island, highlighting references to “sketchy” figures.

Unpacking the Digital Forensics and Timeline

The investigation into the death of Nolan Xavier Wells took a technical turn as digital forensic expert Andrew Garrett detailed the extraction process for Wells’ mobile device. While standard device extraction typically requires up to two hours, Garrett’s team spent 30 hours pulling data from the phone. The process mapped out communication patterns that heavily favored platforms like Snapchat and Instagram over traditional text messaging.

According to Garrett, digital analysis confirmed that Snapchat messages were deleted from the account. “I can’t talk to intent,” Garrett stated during the Orlando press conference. “Unfortunately, that’s not my field of expertise, the psychology, but I can tell you from a digital standpoint things were deleted on the phone from the time he last had the phone, up until the time that his parents got the phone.”

Contradictory Accounts and Grand Jury Proceedings

Questions surrounding Wells’ whereabouts on Horn Island, located off the coast of Mississippi, have persisted since his disappearance. Wells celebrated the holiday with friends who ultimately returned to the mainland without him. The following day, Christine Wells-Wonsley realized her son was missing when he failed to answer repeated calls. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter confirmed that Wells’ body was recovered near the island on July 6.

In the months leading up to the grand jury’s review, accounts of Wells’ location varied. Wells-Wonsley initially referenced the Life360 tracking app, which indicated her son was back at his residence in Ocean Springs, while a friend maintained that Wells remained on the island with a woman he met that day. The semi-redacted Jackson County grand jury report showed that the 23-person panel met from September 14 to September 18. On Tuesday morning, District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath announced the “no true bill” decision, notifying the family via text message.

Recovered Communications and Family Resolve

Beyond technical extraction data, the phone recovery brought forward messages expressing uneasiness among Wells’ associates. Ben Crump noted that messages recovered from the device revealed friends harbored safety concerns regarding people on Horn Island, including worries about potential racism and safety hazards. Authorities have withheld the identities of these friends to protect their privacy and security.

Further details emerged regarding two “sketchy” individuals on the island, with messages noting a sheriff’s warning to Nolan’s father that he “wouldn’t want to be left alone with them, especially if they’re really drunk.” Addressing the district attorney’s handling of the case, Crump remarked, “Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath will have you accept that Nolan Wells’ death can be summarized in three words: ‘We’ll never know.’ But Nolan’s family offers three other words: ‘We’ll never stop.’”

Ben Crump, experts reveal Nolan Wells phone findings