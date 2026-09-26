Han Zheng urges UN General Assembly to defend postwar global order

Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, China's Vice President Han Zheng urged the international community to defend the postwar global order. He emphasized that multilateralism, international law, and dialogue are more urgent than ever amid mounting geopolitical conflicts and widening development gaps.

Defending the Postwar System and Rejecting Unilateralism

Mr. Han told the General Assembly that the world wants peace rather than war. He insisted that the international system centered on the UN, backed by international law emerging after World War Two, must be upheld.

Disputes, he argued, require peaceful settlement through dialogue. He specifically warned against unilateral military actions that violate the UN Charter and circumvent Security Council authorization.

Major countries shoulder special responsibilities for safeguarding international peace and security, Mr. Han noted. He urged them to take the lead in complying with rules, upholding the rule of law, and doing what is right.

Regarding Ukraine, Mr. Han highlighted four principles presented by President Xi Jinping that serve as essential direction for China’s ongoing constructive involvement. On the Middle East, he stressed that the sovereignty of regional states, including in the Gulf, must be respected. He called for reconstruction in Gaza to proceed under the principle of Palestinians governing Palestine, alongside a return to the two-state solution. He also demanded an immediate end to the blockade and sanctions against Cuba.

Reshaping Global Development, Trade, and Artificial Intelligence

Protectionism produces no winners, Mr. Han warned, calling for the World Trade Organization-centred system to be defended.

On development, he called for a global partnership based on unity, equality, balance, and inclusivity. Priority, he said, must go to poverty reduction, food security, and the energy transition, noting that developed countries should honour their financing and climate finance commitments.

Addressing the rapid ascent of artificial intelligence, Mr. Han advocated for a people-centered approach. The world should develop AI for positive outcomes, narrow the digital divide, and promote universally beneficial development.

Cultural exchange also formed a core pillar of his address. Diversity creates splendor in the world, he said, adding that condescension and self-centered mindsets have no place in international cultural interactions.

Amplifying the Global South and Reforming UN Structures

Observing 55 years since General Assembly resolution 2758—adopted on October 25, 1971, which recognized the Government of the People's Republic of China as China's sole legitimate representative at the UN—Mr. Han framed Beijing as a historical stabilizing force.

He highlighted that China maintains the best record on peace and security among major powers, contributing the largest contribution to peacekeeping operations of any permanent Security Council member.

Initiative / Metric Details Provided by Beijing Global Growth Contribution Driven around 30 percent of global growth in recent years. Global Development Initiative Mobilized more than $23 billion. Trade Access Granted zero-tariff access to all African countries and least developed countries with existing ties. UN Resolution 2758 Marking 55 years since recognition at the UN in October 1971.

China backs UN reform, Mr. Han stated, but wants reforms to strengthen rather than cut the organization's bodies and mandates. Crucially, Beijing aims to boost the voice of the Global South within these revamped structures.

Praising outgoing Secretary-General António Guterres, who leaves office at the end of 2026, Mr. Han outlined expectations for his successor. China wants a leader who honors the UN Charter, possesses exceptional capability, upholds integrity and fairness, and demonstrates courage and dedication.

Mr. Han concluded by stating that China will work alongside every nation to forge a community with a shared future for mankind and contribute to making the globe a better environment for everyone.